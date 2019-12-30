Among the top Sun Sailor stories in Plymouth for 2019 were:
Rockford Road bridge reopens
In October, Plymouth city officials celebrated the completion of the Rockford Road bridge, a project that began in May and includes designated left-turn lanes for safety and less congestion.
Officials, including Mayor Jeff Wosje, City Manager Dave Callister and Senator Paul Anderson (R-Plymouth), spoke about the collaboration between the city and state to complete the bridge improvements within a two-year timeframe, beginning with advocacy in securing state bonding money.
“I think it is an understatement to say this is a major project for Plymouth,” said Callister, who welcomed attendees to the ribbon-cutting event.
The bridge was built in 1965, when the population of Plymouth was at 14,000 people. Now, the city is nearing 80,000 people and the traffic count for the bridge is nearing 40,000 vehicles per day, 26 times the traffic then when it was first constructed.
With 33 motor vehicle crashes per year on average, the Rockford Road bridge was considered the most dangerous intersection in the community.
“It was a monumental effort to get this done, but I believe that the true winners of this project are the 40,000 cars that drive here every day, and also the businesses who only want a safe and efficient way for their customers to get to their businesses,” Callister said.
In a related story, the Sun Sailor spoke with area businesspeople, including Sunshine Factory owner April Hanson, effected by the closure.
In the July 30 article, Hanson said the impact on the restaurant has been “hard to gauge” as there are many factors that contribute to the business, such as other events in the area and summer vacations. Weather is also a large factor, especially with the patio.
What she does know is what customers and employees are saying, which is that it’s taking them longer to get to the restaurant with the detour routes.
But she tries to remain positive.
“We have to look at our glass half-full,” she said. “We have to look at the positive results from this.”
Armstrong principal reassigned for 2019-20 school year
Several stories developed after a decision last March to place Robbinsdale Armstrong High School Principal David Dahl on special assignment for the 2019-20 school year.
The announcement was made by Robbinsdale Area Schools Superintendent Carlton Jenkins who wrote: “After several conversations with Mr. David Dahl as well as careful reflection about our Unified District Vision and Armstrong High School, I have made the decision to have Mr. Dahl serve as Principal on Special Assignment for the 2019-2020 academic year.”
This brought about several public conversations as parents and students expressed dismay over the decision affecting the principal of 17 years.
The decision also helped flame a school protest as a group of Armstrong students organized a walkout at the end of year in an effort to propel change for the next school year. Some students were even calling for the superintendent’s resignation.
Organizers of the protest were requesting more diversity among teachers in order to create a healthier and safer school climate for all students, particularly among students of color. They also wanted to see more money invested in Armstrong for teachers, school counselors and support staff as a way to help create a safer environment.
Students were also calling for a district-wide audit in an effort to see where district funds are being spent after concerns were raised with the cutting of staff members and increased class sizes.
Plymouth resident Kelly Guncheon, father an Armstrong student and a resident of the district, began a petition asking the State Board of Auditors to conduct a forensic audit into the district’s financial and operational management.
“I applaud the young group of students who cared strongly enough about their school that they organized an event to get their voices heard,” said Guncheon.
One of the teachers supporting the audit is Kaia Hirt, a 1992 Armstrong graduate who taught English at Armstrong for nine years. She recently accepted a teaching position in Champlin Park High School in the Anoka-Hennepin School District.
She said she is proud of the Armstrong students for taking a stand.
“They want to see teachers supported because they know we’re here for them,” Hirt said, noting that teachers are generally fearful of speaking out.
Plymouth Council approves Four Seasons redevelopment
In November, the Plymouth City Council gave Dominium the green light to construct a mixed-use development at the current Four Seasons Mall site southwest of Highway 169 and Rockford Road.
The approved plan includes three apartment buildings – two buildings with general/family affordable apartments totaling 163 units, and a senior apartment building with 255 units. The development plans also include four commercial buildings and a 229-stall park-and-ride ramp.
The 17-acre site has been vacant for about eight years after failed redevelopment attempts by Walmart, the current owner, and later with the Agora project, another mixed-use development approved by the council in 2017. That development failed to materialize due to a lack of funding.
Dominium officials have indicated that they would like to close on the site in the spring or summer, with demolition beginning shortly thereafter, with anticipated completion in or before 2022.
Construction of the buildings would commence simultaneously after the site work.
Construction of the apartments is expected to take slightly more than a year and construction of the commercial uses and parking ramp are expected to take less than one year.
Other popular development stories included the council’s split vote in approving the preliminary plans for a $52 million expansion of the Plymouth Creek Center, along with the council’s division over development plans for the Peony Lane trailhead that will provide community access to the Northwest Greenway trail system and related park amenities such as an outdoor pavilion and challenge course.
Plymouth woman writes a ‘labor of love’ chronicling mother’s years with dementia
Four years after the death of her mother, Plymouth resident Jodi Melsness published a memoir that chronicles her experience navigating the life-changing effects of memory loss on her mother.
“I really hope it helps families dealing with this disease,” said Melsness, who wrote “The Lemon Bar Queen: A Memoir of Love, Baking and Memory Loss,” which stems from a blog she began writing after her mother’s diagnosis.
The title, “The Lemon Bar Queen” was a term of endearment for her mother, Jeanne Lundell, who was an “excellent baker and cook,” especially when it came to making her signature lemon bars. Her recipe is printed at the back of the book.
As a director of nursing for Home Care Solutions, a private home care agency in Plymouth, Melsness has worked with a broad spectrum of patients, including those with dementia.
“I knew the signs,” Melsness said, which her father began reporting from her hometown of Starbuck, Minnesota.
The book shares the difficult decisions that needed to be made along the way, including moving her mom from home to assisted living, and ultimately to a full-time care facility in Plymouth.
The book is available for purchase through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Kindle, as well as through her blog, her blog, thelemonbarqueen.com. A portion of the proceeds from the book will go to the Alzheimer’s Association.
A family affair: Father/daughter duo opens The Buzz Coffee & Cafe
“Before serving, check that it is picture perfect,” reads a sign on the kitchen wall of the waffle station at The Buzz Coffee & Cafe, which opened last February at 187 Cheshire Lane in Plymouth (off Carlson Parkway).
That’s what owner Jazz Branum requires of herself and her staff members before serving one of the 300 waffle varieties on the menu.
Branum and her father, Mike, opened the second location of their family-owned coffee and cafe after opening their first shop in Burnsville in 2016.
Opening a coffee shop was something Branum had been dreaming about since she was 8 years old. She even wrote about it in her diary, something she continues to do to this day.
And when asked why she chose waffles to offer in the cafe, the answer was obvious.
“Waffles are fabulous ... even if you’re a pancake person,” she said.
Customers will be able to see just how much the Branums love waffles when each one arrives on the plate “Instagram ready.”
Some customer favorites include the cinnamon roll, bacon and cheddar, and “When Pigs Fly,” which is “loaded” with bacon or a vegan bacon option, brown sugar cinnamon and topped with cream cheese frosting and cinnamon sugar.
Another popular business story of 2019 was “Plymouth woman named Minnesota Small Business Person of the Year,” featuring Christine Lantinen, a longtime Plymouth resident and owner of Maud Borup Inc., a wholesale food gift and candy company. Lantinen was been named Minnesota’s Small Business Person of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration, which is an award based on growth in sales or unit volume, increase in the number of employees, financial strength, innovation of product or service and evidence of contributions to community-oriented projects.
