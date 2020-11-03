vote2020.TIF

With 100% of the ballots counted, incumbent Jim Willis and appointee Alise McGregor have been elected to the Plymouth City Council.

The unofficial results from the Secretary of State showed:

Ward 1

McGregor with 50.9% of the votes.

Milind Sohoni with 48.7% of the votes.

At-large

Willis with 55.5% of votes.

Paul Hillen with 43.8% of votes.

Ward 3

Jim Davis, the unopposed incumbent, with 98.6% of votes.

