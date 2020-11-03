With 100% of the ballots counted, incumbent Jim Willis and appointee Alise McGregor have been elected to the Plymouth City Council.
The unofficial results from the Secretary of State showed:
Ward 1
McGregor with 50.9% of the votes.
Milind Sohoni with 48.7% of the votes.
At-large
Willis with 55.5% of votes.
Paul Hillen with 43.8% of votes.
Ward 3
Jim Davis, the unopposed incumbent, with 98.6% of votes.
