Plymouth’s Ladder 31 is the fire truck that was being considered as a donation to Ukraine. The request was made by Rotary District 5950, which represents 70 Rotary clubs in central and western Minnesota, as well as clubs in Minneapolis.

In a turn of events, Rotary withdraws its request for the donation of the truck

At the Jan. 1 meeting of the Plymouth City Council, a proposal was made to the city for the donation of a 75 foot fire truck, Ladder 31, to be donated to Rotary District 5950 and subsequently shipped to Ukraine to aid in the war effort.

