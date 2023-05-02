The $25,000 donation will help improve the arena’s sound system
The April 25 meeting of the Plymouth City Council featured an exciting agenda item for fans of hockey and the Plymouth Ice Center. At the meeting, the Wayzata Youth Hockey Association presented the city with a donation of $25,000 for building and equipment improvements for the Ice Center at 3650 Plymouth Boulevard.
The donation will pay for small renovations, including an upgrade to the arena sound system.
Hockey association president Jason Vinar presented to the council on how the improvements will be beneficial to the local hockey teams that play at the arena and to the city of Plymouth. He also covered the rapid growth happening within his organization, and wondered whether the city would be amenable to an expansion in the future.
He named the recent USA Hockey High School National Championship, which took place at the Ice Center, as a prime example.
“In an estimate of the financial impact (of this event) on Plymouth, it was published that that impact was a benefit of $1.3 million. So, quite a powerful tool,” Vinar said.
Plymouth Ice Center Manager Erik Halverson supported Vinar’s remarks about the championship.
“We had just over 22,000 visits over that five-day span, and sold over 4,800 items at our concession stand,” Halverson said.
According to meeting documents, “The Plymouth Park and Recreation Department has a history of forming partnerships with youth sports associations to improve parks and facilities within the city. These partnerships provide an opportunity to achieve what may otherwise not be achieved individually.”
It continued: “Associations make requests to have specific amenities within parks and facilities which are beyond the reach of city budgets. Provided the request meets the standards of the facility and/or park, donations from youth associations assist the city in providing enhancements to venues. Under this program, the Wayzata Youth Hockey Association (WYHA) is making a donation for improvements at the Plymouth Ice Center.”
A fourth sheet of ice
Having explained the city’s vested interest in the Ice Center, Vinar elaborated on Wayzata Youth Hockey’s interest in continuing to support the expansion and renovation of the Ice Center.
“(The) recent growth in the city of Plymouth has had a positive effect on our youth hockey program. This year, we had our highest membership ever, at 1,251 players,” Vinar said.
He added that the largest amount of registrations in his hockey program are in the youngest age groups, who only use the ice a few times a week now, but will soon grow into older athletes who need more and more ice time and space available to continue playing. The high numbers will likely bring in more tournament opportunities.
Vinar said the data was showing that young athletes weren’t leaving the hockey program, and with lots of arena use in the future, continued renovations were a necessity.
“Generally speaking, when you look back over our data from a number of years, the number of kids that come back to play, year over year, is very high,” Vinar said.
He explained that the hockey association has had to pay other cities for the use of their rinks due to the limited amount of space in Plymouth compared to the growing hockey association size.
“This year we rented out 500 hours of ice outside of the city of Plymouth,” Vinar said.
He said the organization recently signed a contract with Brooklyn Park to rent 700 hours of ice time over the next two seasons in anticipation of growing need.
“What I’d like to ask of you folks here is to consider working with us and collaborating with us on studying the potential of building out a fourth sheet of ice,” Vinar said. He asked the city council, city manager, and parks and recreation department to consider a proposal to take on this project in the future.
Plymouth Mayor Jeff Wosje seemed to show his support of the request, but wondered if the arena’s broader use could draw funding from the Legislature.
“(The Plymouth Ice Center) is a regional asset, this isn’t just a city asset,” Wosje said. “All that (money) is generated for our economy locally just because so many tournaments are hosted here. ... So it really becomes a regional center. So as we contemplate a fourth sheet of ice, the other people I think you need to add to your list are our legislative representatives down at the state.”
Wosje added, addressing the hockey association, “We want to support a great program.”
