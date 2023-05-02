1

A young member of the Wayzata Youth Hockey Association presents Mayor Jeff Wosje with a check for $25,000 for renovations to the Plymouth Ice Center.

The $25,000 donation will help improve the arena’s sound system

The April 25 meeting of the Plymouth City Council featured an exciting agenda item for fans of hockey and the Plymouth Ice Center. At the meeting, the Wayzata Youth Hockey Association presented the city with a donation of $25,000 for building and equipment improvements for the Ice Center at 3650 Plymouth Boulevard.

