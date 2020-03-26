For Sage Hartman, the best way to learn involves taking steps to better the community.
The Wayzata Central Middle School eighth-grade student first discovered her preference for service learning, an educational approach that combines learning objectives with community service, while she was in elementary school.
Through the educational nonprofit Destination Imagination, Hartman engaged in service learning at her school and dove into the subject of organic recycling.
“We were thinking about problems in the world and things that we could do to help change things,” Hartman said.
The student experienced hands-on learning by visiting recycling plants and labs at the University of Minnesota, where she saw equipment that turns algae into biofuel.
“When we went to the U of M, it actually helped me understand this on a decent level. … When you experience something, it’s just so helpful,” the student said.
Her Destination Imagination team then took what they had learned back to their elementary school and taught other students about organic recycling.
The experience sparked a deep interest in service learning that continues today, Hartman said.
Earlier this month, the student visited the Minnesota Capitol to support a bill designed to more fully integrate service learning into the state’s education system. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Mike Freiberg (DFL-Golden Valley), would establish a service learning specialist position at the Minnesota Department of Education and provide funding for grants to eligible partners.
Other components of the proposed bill would require the state’s education department to annually – for five years – award up to 32 grants of up to $50,000. Grant recipients would need to provide a 50% match in funds or in-kind contributions unless waived by the department. Eligible partnerships would need to be comprised of a district or charter, at least two students, two or more school employees and a public nonprofit or private organization.
During her visit to St. Paul, Hartman testified in support of the service-learning bill during a Minnesota House education policy committee hearing.
“This bill is very important to me. I talked to representatives about this bill and how I support it and why it should pass,” she said, adding that she also spent the weeks prior calling local legislators to share her opinion on the bill.
As the student looks ahead to entering Wayzata High School next year, she said she plans to continue voicing her support for service learning and how it can make the world a better place.
“Service learning is really important because it helps others and helps yourself in a way – it helps you learn things,” Hartman said. “It’s just great overall.”
