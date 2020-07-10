Wayzata Central Middle School seventh-grader Rohan Dham is among the merit winners in this year’s national 3M Young Scientist Challenge.
The competition invited middle school students to submit projects that utilize the power of science, technology, engineering and math to improve the world. Each participant identified an everyday problem they’re passionate about and submitted a video communicating the science behind their solution to solve the problem.
A group of judges, including 3M scientists and leaders in education from across the country, evaluated the entries based on creativity, scientific knowledge and communication effectiveness.
Dham wasn’t named a finalist, but he was recognized as one of the 27 merit winners for his presentation, which proposed the idea for “electricity shoes.”
The student proposed a concept for shoes that generate electricity through the motion of walking. By lining the bottom of the shoes with polycrystalline ceramics, the student said they could generate electricity through piezoelectricity and would be especially helpful for citizens of underdeveloped countries where electricity is rare.
The top 10 finalists in the science challenge will receive a summer assignment to develop an invention, to be completed under the mentorship of a 3M scientist. They will also participate in the final event, which is pivoting from the 3M headquarters to an interactive virtual competition Oct. 12-13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Finalists will be evaluated on a series of challenges and the presentation of their completed innovation.
“The 2020 finalists and state merit winners prove once again that young minds can combine STEM skills with imagination and creativity to identify and solve a real-world problem using science,” said Denise Rutherford, senior vice president of corporate affairs at 3M. “They will undoubtedly build on their knowledge and experience with science to impact the future, and that is something for us all to embrace.”
First launched by Discovery Communications in 1999, the Young Scientist Challenge aims to foster a new generation of American scientists at a young age. In 2008, Discovery Education joined forces with 3M to cultivate the next generation of problem-solvers and give students the opportunity to work directly with 3M scientists.
To learn more, visit youngscientistlab.com.
