Graduating senior Julia Gray looks back on a memorable learning experience
A Wayzata High School student said she learned a lifelong lesson when she decided to speak up for herself after struggling in a math class.
Julia Gray, who will graduate June 4 with Wayzata’s Class of 2021, was a sophomore when she found herself with a failing grade after a few months into her Algebra 2 class.
“I had to decide if I wanted to drop out or not because my grade would be stuck as an F in the grade book forever,” she said.
While the student admits that math has never been her best subject, she couldn’t figure out why this particular class was so difficult. Some students picked up on the lessons right away, but Gray and other classmates felt lost in the fast-paced class.
After meeting with her counselor, Gray made the tough decision to leave the class.
“It was the first time I’ve ever dropped out of a high school class,” she said. “It was an emotional roller coaster.”
The student later met to talk about the class with her associate principal, who looked into the class and discovered some important elements were missing and would help to create a smoother transition between Algebra 1 and Algebra 2.
Gray was asked to offer her input and the high school soon began offering a new class called Algebra 1.5, into which Algebra 2 students could transfer if they were struggling. Gray also suggested that the new class be less test-based and more focused on homework completion and class participation.
After completing the new class, Gray went back into Algebra 2 and ended up passing the course with a C+, which she said felt well-earned. Beyond the grade, Gray said she learned an important lesson in advocating for herself and the other students who had been struggling in the class.
“Self-motivation was something that I really had to find these past four years,” the student said. “Also, finding that one teacher that will help you get to that point is really crucial.”
For Gray, that person has been Dawn Johnson, who teaches English and is a professional studies instructor for the Compass program at Wayzata High School.
“She believes that every student has a gift,” Gray said. “She was always there for me. She wanted for me to have the best experience possible and would always give me these amazing opportunities and connected me with some amazing people.”
The student said she took that inspiration and created her own small business selling women’s clothing. The online company, called The Be Good Collection, also donates 10% of proceeds to various nonprofit foundations.
As one of the planned student speakers for the school’s commencement ceremony, Gray also received advice from Johnson in putting together her speech to fellow graduates. The student said her message will focus on coming together after the pandemic disrupted their senior year.
Looking ahead to the fall, Gray will attend the University of Arizona, where she plans to major in digital journalism and minor in fashion studies.
“Wayzata has really done a nice job of preparing me for these next four years, so I’m really excited.”
