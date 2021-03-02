Middle and high schools will move to in-person learning in mid-March
Middle and high school students in the Wayzata School District will soon be able to return to their classrooms for in-person learning.
In letters sent Feb. 23 to district families and staff, the school principals detailed plans for the high school to return to in-person learning the week of Monday, March 8, with the three middle schools returning Monday, March 15.
Wayzata Central, East and West middle school students who are currently in the hybrid model will go back to full in-person learning Monday through Friday. Students who chose distance learning will remain in that model through the end of the school year.
Wayzata High School students who elected in-person instruction will attend school Monday through Thursday, with the school continuing to provide asynchronous distance learning and individual student support on Friday. Students who chose distance learning will continue to attend their classes remotely.
As part of the timeline for the return of Wayzata High School students, Monday, March 8, will be a ninth-grade transition day, which means that only ninth-graders will receive in-person instruction. All other students will be expected to attend their classes remotely that day as designed by their teachers.
Wayzata Transition students will move from half-day hybrid instruction to full-day programming beginning the week of March 8. Case managers will be in contact with families about the details, according to the district.
School district leaders confirmed the return to in-person learning following guidance from the state. Gov. Tim Walz announced Feb. 17 that the state’s Safe Learning Plan was being updated to allow more middle and high school students to return to the classroom as hospitalizations and new COVID-19 cases decline and the state makes progress vaccinating educators.
“It’s time for students to be back in the classroom,” Walz said. “We aren’t out of the woods, but our relentless progress with vaccines and Minnesotans’ vigilance has put us closer than ever to the end of this pandemic. Our progress means we can get more students safely back into classrooms.”
The district opened the school year under a hybrid learning model, which had students learning at their school two days a week and distance learning from home three days a week. In late November, the district moved pre-K-8 students to distance learning in response to the rapidly increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases in Hennepin County and communities in the district.
With cases declining through December, the district allowed pre-K-2 students to return to their school for full-time in-person learning beginning Jan. 19, with grades 3-5 returning to their classrooms Feb. 1.
As the middle and high schools now prepare for students to return, the principals are reminding families of the safety protocols that will be enforced for in-person learning, including wearing masks, following social distancing requirements, frequent hand washing and staying home when experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
The principals also noted that the Minnesota Department of Education is strongly recommending that students who are learning in-person and their families be tested for COVID-19 every two weeks.
The middle school principals – Clark Doten, Paul Paetzel and Ryan Carlson – said they are looking forward to returning students to their classrooms and will remain committed to serving those who will continue in the distance choice learning model.
Wayzata High School Principal Scott Gengler thanked families for their understanding as the district continues to navigate the challenges of the pandemic.
“We greatly appreciate your patience over the past year as we have been working hard to provide the best possible learning experience for your student,” Gengler said. “Although we are extremely excited to return more students to in-person learning, we are not completely out of the woods and still need your cooperation and support to successfully get us through the finish line.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.