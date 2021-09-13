wz16NW_FirstDayCUT3.jpg

Birchview Elementary students arrive at school Sept. 8. Wayzata School District leaders have laid out a COVID-19 mitigation plan for the start of the new school year. The plan, called Keeping Our Students Safe and In School, focuses on returning students to school for full-time, in-person learning. Under the plan, students and staff for all grades will be required to wear a face covering during the school day, with some exceptions for outdoor activities and indoor physical education at Wayzata High School. To review the district’s plan, visit wayzataschools.org/covid-19. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
wz16NW_FirstDayCUT2.jpg

A row of buses arrives at Birchview Elementary to drop off students for their first day of the new school year. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
wz16NW_FirstDayCUT4.jpg

A Birchview Elementary teacher greets a student with an elbow bump on the first day of the new school year. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
wz16NW_FirstDayCUT1.jpg

Students hop off their bus Sept. 8 and head toward Birchview Elementary on the first day of the 2021-22 school year. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments