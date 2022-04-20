A group of students from Gleason Lake Elementary and Wayzata West Middle School took part in a new learning camp during spring break. The experience included working with a carpentry instructor from Urban Boatbuilder who led the students in building their own folding camp chair. The camp was made possible by funding and staffing support from Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners. Staff from the nonprofit organization’s Neighborhood Program assisted during all three days of the program. “This was an experimental spring break camp that we hope can occur in future spring and winter breaks. In the wake of the pandemic, extended learning time and real world hands-on experiences with peers are more important than ever,” said Sue Strom, an achievement interventionist and Wayzata Schools teacher currently on sabbatical.(Submitted photo)
Several Wayzata Schools students took a trip over spring break to iFLY Indoor Skydiving at Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka. The educational visit was a physics demonstration and science lesson for students taking part in a new learning camp that was made possible through a partnership with the Neighborhood Program at Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners. “While the kids were at iFLY, they enthusiastically competed in a Jeopardy style quiz game before pulling on flight suits and helmets,” Sue Strom said. “I’ve been researching ways our district and state can improve education outcomes while on a sabbatical from teaching in Wayzata Public Schools. Extending learning beyond the traditional school day, real-world experiences and community relationships are three themes present in all the research-proven, gap-closing programs I’ve visited.”(Submitted photo)
