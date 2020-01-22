Minnetonka, MN (55305)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.