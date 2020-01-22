The Wayzata School District has laid out its 2020 legislative platform.
In preparation for lawmakers reconvening Feb. 11 in St. Paul, the Wayzata Public Schools’ Legislative Action Committee has put together a list of legislative priorities. The committee is a nonpartisan volunteer coalition of parents and community members who monitor legislative activity as it affects K-12 education and advocate positions on behalf of the district.
This year’s platform, which was approved by the Wayzata School Board Jan. 13, identifies three main priorities: To increase the state funding formula, work toward fully funding special education and oppose new unfunded mandates.
Annie McDaniels, chair of the committee, said even though it’s considered a policy year at the Minnesota State Capitol, the district will push for a 1% increase to the state funding formula so that the total increase is 3% for fiscal year 2021. A 2% increase was approved by the legislature last year.
An increase to state funding, which is the largest funding source for public school districts, is needed to help the district keep up with inflation, McDaniels said, noting that the school district’s expenses increased by approximately 3% every year during the past decade.
Another topic that has been identified as a priority, and one that has been included in past years, is working to fully fund special education.
According to the committee, 6.2% of the school district’s general fund goes toward the district’s cross-subsidy to cover mandated special education services. The district is asking legislators to use a phased-in approach to increase special education funding to reduce the cross-subsidy by 50% over four years.
While the legislature did create a new category of special education aid called cross-subsidy reduction aid, which will provide $880,000 for the current 2019-2021 biennium, the district is asking that the aid be made permanent and increased 3% for the next biennium.
“The hope is that as time goes on we can chip away and at least increase the funding and decrease the cross-subsidy for the district,” McDaniels said.
Also identified as a main legislative priority is opposition to new unfunded mandates.
“If there are new mandates but there isn’t any funding to pay for them, then the deficit for the school district increases,” McDaniels said. “Then you’ve got inflation plus new expenses.”
According to the committee’s platform, “federal and state mandates should have a clearly articulated purpose and funding necessary to comply should be appropriated by the legislature.”
Also included in the 2020 legislative platform are eight topics for ongoing and future consideration. They include increasing funding for counselors, school nurses and social workers; making all recent school safety aid permanent, increasing access and providing funding for early childhood education, care and supports; supporting college and career readiness through concurrent enrollment programs; stable funding to support educational technology; supporting the school district’s partnerships within the community; opposing the diversion of taxpayer dollars to private schools through vouchers, tax credits and deductions or scholarships; and supporting local control, including employee insurance plan decisions.
For information on the legislative action committee and to find a list of legislators who represent the school district, visit wayzataschools.org/LegislativeAction.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.