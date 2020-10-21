Board approves spending on PPE, cleaning, transportation and staffing
The Wayzata School Board recently approved the district administration’s proposed use of $3.06 million that is coming from the Coronavirus Relief Fund, which was authorized by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
In March, U.S. Congress passed the CARES Act, which provided more than $2 trillion dollars nationwide in economic relief to individuals, businesses and other organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
One fund established within the CARES Act was the Coronavirus Relief Fund, which is meant to provide relief to state, local and tribal organizations. Of the $2.2 billion Minnesota received from the $150 billion fund, the Minnesota Department of Education was appropriated nearly $245 million to support operational and technology costs associated with the pandemic.
“It’s federal dollars that flow through the state,” said Jim Westrum, executive director of finance and business for Wayzata Schools. “We submitted an application to the Minnesota Department of Education and it was approved.”
Wayzata School District’s allocation of $3.06 million, an amount based on the number of students in the district at the end of the 2018-19 school year, is available for pandemic-related expenditures incurred between July 1 through December 30.
At the Oct. 12 school board meeting, district administration received the board’s approval for their plans on how the funds will be spent. Around $1.3 million will cover the district’s expenses on personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies.
“We’re doing enhanced cleaning protocols, which means that we are cleaning touched surfaces multiple times throughout the day and disinfecting them,” Westrum said.
Around $1.05 million will be split evenly between additional cleaning tools, mid-day transportation services while the district is in a hybrid learning model and extra hours for school staff members.
The remaining $690,000 will go toward covering expenses for classroom furniture that accommodates social distancing needs, additional custodial services, meal supplies for distance learning students, WiFi hotspots and other distance learning technology, an additional school nurse and a symptom tracker system.
“We appreciate the fact that the federal government provided these resources to provide a safer and environment for our students and our families,” Westrum said. “If we had not received these resources, it would have been very difficult for us to fund these activities to keep everything clean without making a corresponding reduction in another service to our families.”
Westrum said district leaders are anticipating a total of $4 million in additional expenses this year due to the pandemic. He said the remaining $1 million is being covered by grants through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund and the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, which are also part of the CARES Act.
