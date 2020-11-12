High school will continue to operate under modified hybrid model
The Wayzata School District will move pre-K-8 students to distance learning later this month in response to the rapidly increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases in Hennepin County and communities within the school district.
The plan includes shifting to distance learning for early learning, elementary and middle school students beginning Monday, Nov. 30.
Wayzata High School will continue to operate in its current modified hybrid learning model, with the possibility that some classes meeting on the hybrid schedule may begin meeting less frequently or switch to full distance learning.
The district’s special services department will work directly with families of children being served by the special education department and those receiving English learner services to communicate how educational services will be delivered to students.
The updated plan was outlined during the Wayzata School Board’s Nov. 9 meeting and then approved by the board during a Nov. 11 emergency meeting.
The school district is being guided in its decision-making process using parameters from the Minnesota Department of Health, which has given school leaders a guide for which learning model to use based on the number of COVID-19 cases per 10,000 residents in the county during a 14-day period.
The number of cases in Hennepin County was 34.25 cases per 10,000 residents for Oct. 11-24. In a recent update, that number increased to 57.6 cases per 10,000 residents for Oct. 20 through Nov. 2. During that same time period, there were 51.8 cases per 10,000 residents in Plymouth, where all but one of the district’s schools are located.
According to the state’s plan, when the number of cases is between 20-29 per 10,000 county residents, a hybrid learning model is suggested for all students. If there are 30-49 cases per 10,000 residents, hybrid learning is suggested for elementary grades with distance learning from home for grades 6-12. If cases are above 50 per 10,000 residents, the state suggests distance learning for all students.
In a letter sent Nov. 10 to district families and staff, Wayzata Schools Superintendent Chace Anderson said the number of staff and students who have tested positive or have had to quarantine has also increased.
“As a result, our ability to provide appropriate staffing and a consistent learning experience is becoming more and more challenging,” he said.
The district has been tracking positive virus cases present in schools and sharing that information through a COVID-19 dashboard, which can be found at wayzataschools.org/wayzatalearns. The dashboard shows that there have been a total of 110 positive COVID-19 cases since the school year began Sept. 14, with 37 of those reported the week of Nov. 1-7.
Anderson said he hopes to be able to stay in the current learning models until Nov. 30, but school leaders are faced with the reality that they have no control of the rapid spread of COVID-19 outside of their schools.
“It may be necessary to close individual schools earlier in response to significant spread or staffing issues,” Anderson said, adding that if it is necessary to shift learning models prior to Nov. 30, families will receive an emergency message with details.
District leaders have also decided there will be no school Nov. 23-24 for grades pre-K-8. Staff for those grades will use those days to plan for the shift to distance learning.
Anderson said distance learning for pre-K-8 will continue through at least winter break as district leaders continue to monitor the situation to determine what will happen in January.
“We do not take this decision lightly and truly appreciate your continued patience and understanding during these most challenging times,” the superintendent said.
The district’s overall guide for the school year is called “Wayzata Learns: A Flexible Plan for the 2020-21 School Year.” To read the full guide, visit wayzataschools.org/wayzatalearns.
