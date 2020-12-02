Leaders with Wayzata Public Schools are preparing the district’s 2021 legislative platform.
In preparation for the start of a new legislative session Jan. 5, the district’s Legislative Action Committee has been readying a list of legislative priorities. The committee is a nonpartisan volunteer coalition of parents and community members who monitor legislative activity as it affects K-12 education and advocate positions on behalf of the district.
Myrna Sitrin, citizen chair of the committee, presented the platform during the Nov. 23 School Board work session.
“Now, more than ever we have to work hard to protect and provide assistance to our students, families, teachers and staff as we struggle to mitigate the negative impact of COVID-19,” Sitrin said.
This year’s platform, which will be up for approval by the School Board in December, identifies three main priorities: To increase the state funding formula, work toward fully funding special education and oppose new unfunded mandates.
The platform details the district’s request for an increase to the state funding formula by 3% each year of the 2021-2023 biennium to keep up with the rate of inflation.
“Predictable, adequate and sustainable funding is absolutely essential,” Sitrin said.
Committee members will also continue to ask legislators to use pre-COVID-19 pupil counts in their funding formulas as kindergarten enrollment has been down in Wayzata and other districts around the metro. Bills regarding this request have been introduced in both the Minnesota House and Senate during special sessions.
The committee will also continue to request that the legislature fully fund special education.
“Many of the required special education services we provide have been mandated by state and federal governments, yet there is not enough funding from them to meet those obligations,” Sitrin said, adding that this has caused a special education cross-subsidy of around $9.5 million for the district.
According to the committee, 6.2% of the school district’s general fund goes toward the district’s cross-subsidy to cover mandated special education services. The district is asking legislators to use a phased-in approach to increase special education funding to reduce the cross-subsidy by 50% over four years.
While the legislature did create a new category of special education aid called cross-subsidy reduction aid, which will provide $880,000 for the current 2019-2021 biennium, the district is asking that the aid be made permanent and increased 3% for the next biennium.
Also identified as a main legislative priority is opposition to new unfunded mandates.
According to the committee’s platform, federal and state mandates should have a clear and well-defined purpose and funding necessary to comply should be appropriated by the legislature.
“Most federal and state mandates are created in the spirit of improving quality of education. However, in reality, if not executed or drafted properly, [mandates] can have adverse effects or create strain on school districts that are already heavily burdened,” Sitrin said.
Also presented as part of the 2021 legislative platform were eight topics for ongoing and future consideration. They include increasing funding for counselors, school nurses and social workers; making all recent school safety aids permanent; increasing access and providing funding for early childhood education, care and supports; supporting college and career readiness through concurrent enrollment programs; stable funding to support educational technology; supporting the school district’s partnerships within the community; opposing the diversion of taxpayer dollars to private schools through vouchers, tax credits and deductions or scholarships; and supporting local control, including employee insurance plan decisions.
For information on the legislative action committee and to find a list of legislators who represent the school district, visit wayzataschools.org/LegislativeAction.
