Wayzata School District leaders are preparing an updated legislative platform ahead of Minnesota’s 2022 legislative session.
The district’s Legislative Action Committee has been readying a list of priorities in advance of the Jan. 31 start for the new Minnesota Legislative session. The committee is a nonpartisan volunteer coalition of parents and community members that monitors legislative activity as it affects K-12 education and advocates for positions on behalf of the district.
Myrna Sitrin, citizen chair of the committee, presented a draft of the platform during the school board’s Dec. 20 work session. The platform, which will be up for approval by the school board in the coming weeks, identifies four main priorities.
The first priority is to ask the legislature to provide an annual increase on the state funding formula accounting for inflation.
“State funding is the largest revenue source for school districts. It always has been. But it does not adjust itself with the rates of inflation. As a result, we’re unable to provide adequate resources as our district’s expenses increase each year,” Sitrin said. “Predictable, adequate and sustainable funding is absolutely essential for us to deliver on the legislature’s vision of the world’s best workforce.”
This priority is in line with the previous year’s platform, which included a request for an increase to the state funding formula by 3% each year of the 2021-2023 biennium.
The second priority on the district’s platform is for state lawmakers to work toward fully funding special education.
“Many of the required special education services we provide are mandated across state and federal markets, but there is not enough funding,” Sitrin said.
According to the committee, Wayzata Public Schools pays 6.5% of its general fund toward its special education cross-subsidy to cover mandated special education services.
While the legislature did create a new category of special education aid called cross-subsidy reduction aid, which provided $880,000 for the 2019-2021 biennium, the district is asking that the aid be made permanent and increased for the future.
“For students with individualized education plans, these programs are essential not only academically but they also make a difference in their qualities of life,” Sitrin said.
The third legislative priority is to increase funding for mental health and safe schools. This also includes asking that the legislature make all recent school safety aids permanent.
“More students are reporting long-term mental, behavioral and emotional problems. ... And the pandemic has amplified those problems not only for our students, but also for the teachers, nurses, social workers and counselors who support them,” Sitrin said.
The fourth priority is meant to help the district maintain compensatory funding levels.
Due to a substantial decrease in the number of applications for educational benefits being completed by families, compensatory funding has been drastically reduced for many school districts.
“A significant amount of our budget comes from compensatory funding. ... We are asking that legislators allow districts to use reduced lunch counts from 2019 or 2021, whichever is greater, to determine compensatory funding,” Sitrin said.
Also identified as an important element of the platform is the continued support for school districts related to the pandemic.
“The ongoing pandemic has forced school districts across the state, nation and world to innovate teaching and learning practices, as well as implement more stringent health and safety practices,” the platform reads. “Wayzata Public Schools received $11.6 million in pandemic relief funding to help offset additional costs. However, students, families, teachers and staff have been adversely affected by changing conditions, expectations, and sense of stability in their work and home lives and need additional mental, physical and logistical support during this challenging time.”
Another ongoing ask included in the platform is for legislators to oppose new unfunded mandates. According to the committee, federal and state mandates should have a clearly articulated purpose, and the funding necessary to comply should be appropriated by the legislature.
Also presented as part of the 2022 legislative platform were six additional topics for ongoing consideration. They include increasing access and providing funding for early childhood education; care and supports; supporting college and career readiness through concurrent enrollment programs like Wayzata’s Compass program; stable funding to support educational technology; supporting the school district’s partnerships within the community; opposing the diversion of taxpayer dollars to private schools through vouchers, tax credits and deductions or scholarships; and supporting local control, including employee insurance plan decisions.
For information on Wayzata Schools’ Legislative Action Committee and to find a list of legislators who represent the school district, visit wayzataschools.org/community/committees.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.