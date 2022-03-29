District leaders say pandemic brought enrollment and staffing issues
Wayzata Schools District leaders are considering ways to cut costs to deal with a projected $5.2 million budget shortfall for the upcoming school year.
During the Wayzata School Board’s March 21 work session, district leaders detailed the gap between anticipated revenues and expenditures for the 2022-23 school year, which must be finalized and approved by June 30.
“It’s a bit of a challenging budget for us to put together,” Superintendent Chace Anderson said at the work session, adding that the shortfall is the result of the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic impacting both school enrollment and staffing.
According to the district, about 200 students left Wayzata Public Schools ahead of the 2020-21 school year for either a private school or home school, and the 250 new students district leaders initially anticipated and budgeted for did not arrive. In total, enrollment was at least 450 students short of projections, resulting in an approximate $5 million loss of revenue.
With the district unable to confirm enrollment numbers until late summer, Wayzata Schools was unable to significantly adjust staffing to align with the lower number of students for the 2020-21 school year. Anderson said the combination of staffing commitments and state mandates that districts keep staff on the payroll resulted in overstaffing.
“We weren’t really in a position to change the staffing model to a large enough degree to offset the shortage of the revenues,” the superintendent said.
Wayzata Schools did receive one-time pandemic relief funds, but those were targeted to reimburse district expenses like personal protective equipment, sanitation supplies, school nutrition programs, transportation services and technology to accommodate distance learning.
To figure out how to make up for the budget shortfall, district leaders worked with administrators from all schools and departments to compile a list of recommendations for reducing Wayzata Schools’ general fund budget by $5.2 million (2.9%) for the upcoming school year.
DeeDee Kahring, the district’s executive director of finance and operations, said several guidelines were used while coming up with the list of recommendations. The guidelines include using conservative assumptions to project enrollment, staffing and expenses; assuming a 2% increase on the state funding formula; not assuming any additional funding from the state legislature; incorporating $5.2 million in budget adjustments as part of a multi-year cost containment process; and trying as much as possible to achieve recommended staff reductions through attrition and retirement.
“One of the many unfortunate consequences of the pandemic is its financial impact on public schools and public education,” Kahring said. “We’re not alone. Wayzata Public Schools is one of 35 Twin Cities districts projecting a shortfall for the upcoming school year.”
At the work session, Kahring presented the proposed cost containment strategies and explained what they mean for the district’s families and staff.
Across all schools, an increase in class size by one student would translate to an overall $3.68 million in savings when factoring in a reduction of the equivalent of 31 full-time teachers and specialists, primarily through attrition and retirement.
Kahring said other proposed adjustments include smaller supply budgets, fewer professional development opportunities and slightly higher parking and athletic fees.
For more information on the budget shortfall and a detailed list of the proposed cost containment strategies, visit wayzataschools.org/district/business-finance/cost-containment.
