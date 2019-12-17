Levy is a 9.81% increase over last year
The Wayzata School Board has approved the district’s 2020 tax levy.
The levy of $79.76 million represents a $7.12 million increase, or 9.81%, over the previous year.
The levy is a slight decrease from the preliminary levy of $79.82 million reviewed by the School Board in September.
Jim Westrum, executive director of finance and business for Wayzata Public Schools, presented the levy numbers at the Dec. 9 board meeting.
The 2020 tax levy includes a general fund levy of $63.27 million, debt service fund levy of $14.61 million and community service fund levy of $1.89 million.
The increase over the 2019 levy raises the general fund levy by $4.6 million (7.83%), the debt service fund levy by $2.18 million (17.53%) and the community service fund levy by $352,000 (22.91%).
Westrum said the largest changes in the general fund levy are from an increase to the operating referendum and the renewal of a technology levy, both approved by voters in November 2017. He said the largest change in the debt service fund levy is from payments on $70 million in building bonds, also approved by voters in November 2017.
The levy is driven by the increase in the number of students as well as the growing market value from the number of new homes that have been built in the district. Westrum said the district’s property tax base grew by $900 million (7%) from the prior year, which he said will help reduce the impact on taxpayers.
“Even though this increase appears higher than most other school districts, it is largely softened [by the growth in the district’s property tax base],” Westrum said.
Westrum noted that in the past five years, the district has seen an 18% increase (around 1,750 students) in enrollment. In the same time period, the district’s assessed market value has increased by more than 41%, from just under $10 billion to almost $14 billion.
“And we’re anticipating that that would continue – from everything that we know,” Westrum said.
In his presentation, Westrum also discussed the budget for 2019-20, which was approved at the end of the fiscal year in June. The district’s budget consists of five funds:
General fund revenue: $172.7 million; expenditures: $173.56 million
Food service fund revenue: $6.87 million; expenditures: $7.17 million
Community service fund revenue: $11.76 million; expenditures: $11.55 million
Construction fund revenue: $8.1 million; expenditures: $29.96 million
Debt service fund revenue: $12.43 million; expenditures: $12.88 million
Total – revenue: $211.87 million; expenditures: $235.13 million
The school district receives a portion of its funds (34%) through the local property tax levy, but the majority (60%) of its revenue comes in the form of state aid. Westrum said many of the formulas that drive the state’s levy revenue calculations are directly correlated to student enrollment, a district’s overall population and a district’s total property market value.
Nearly 75% of the district’s 2019-20 budget is being spent on salary and benefits for district staff members, with 14% spent on purchased services like transportation and utilities for buildings in the district. The remaining 11% is allocated for supplies, capital and transfers to other funds.
