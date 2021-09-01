Masks will be required for students and staff in indoor spaces
Wayzata School District leaders have laid out a COVID-19 mitigation plan for the start of the 2021-22 school year, which begins Sept. 8.
The plan, called Keeping Our Students Safe and In School, went into effect Aug. 30 and focuses on returning students to school for full-time, in-person learning.
“We appreciate your patience as we have been hard at work planning for a successful year that focuses on keeping our students and staff safe and in school for learning five days a week,” Wayzata Schools Superintendent Chace Anderson wrote in a district-wide letter to families and staff. “I know we all wish that the pandemic was behind us, but the reality of the current situation with COVID-19 and the highly-transmissible Delta variant has been particularly challenging.”
Under the plan, students and staff for grades preK-8 will be required to wear a face covering at school between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.
According to district leaders, the possibility of moving from “required masking” to “strongly recommended masking” for preK-8 students will be considered after vaccinations become available for all students in these age groups. There is currently no COVID-19 vaccine that has been authorized or approved for use in children younger than 12.
At Wayzata High School, students and staff will be required to wear face coverings inside the building between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., with an exception for indoor physical education classes and designated Minnesota State High School League after-school activities.
Under the plan, the district will monitor the high school during the early weeks of the school year and consider the possibility of moving from “required masking” to “strongly recommended masking” if viral spread at school is minimal and local conditions allow for a change.
The mask requirements also apply to all school volunteers and visitors.
For outdoor school spaces, preK-12 students and staff are not required to wear masks for recess, physical education classes, athletic practices/games or during any other outdoor instructional or recreational activities.
By federal requirement, all students and staff on school buses will need to wear a mask.
The district’s back to school COVID-19 mitigation strategies were approved Aug. 23 by the school board on a 6-1 vote, with board member Chris McCullough casting the sole vote against the motion. McCullough said he couldn’t vote in favor of the overall plan because he didn’t support making masks mandatory at the high school.
“We have higher levels of vaccination there,” he said. “So, to me, I would be comfortable supporting the high school having masks strongly recommended, which is why in the aggregate I will vote no for this resolution.”
The superintendent will provide regular updates during upcoming school board meetings regarding the district’s efforts to implement COVID-19 related educational and public health guidance issued by the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota Department of Health.
Other mitigation strategies under the district’s plan include requiring all staff, students and visitors within Wayzata Schools’ buildings to follow the strategies of physical distancing, cleaning and disinfecting, contact tracing, quarantining, testing, and staying home when sick.
To read the district’s plan in its entirety, visit wayzataschools.org/covid-19.
