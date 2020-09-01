First day of new school year will be Monday, Sept. 14
Wayzata School District leaders have decided to delay the start of the new school year by one week, moving the first day from Tuesday, Sept. 8, to Monday, Sept. 14 for all students.
Superintendent Chace Anderson, in an Aug. 19 letter to district families and staff members, said the option to push back the first day was included in the school board’s recently approved resolution for a hybrid learning model for the start of the 2020-21 school year.
The superintendent said the extra week will give school staff members additional time to prepare for new learning methods while also giving extra time for principals and teachers to prepare for students’ arrival and provide for student orientation time that was not available last spring and this summer.
“I acknowledge that changing the school start date for students may cause challenges for some families. Making this change was a decision not taken lightly,” Anderson said.
Principals and program supervisors will send information to families about specifics for student orientation, daily routines, drop-off and pick-up information, virtual open houses, school supplies and other information.
The district’s overall guide for the school year is called “Wayzata Learns: A Flexible Plan for the 2020-21 School Year.” To read the full guide, visit wayzataschools.org/wayzatalearns.
The decision follows school reopening guidance from the state. On July 30, Gov. Tim Walz announced the state’s “localized, data-driven approach” to reopening schools this fall. The 21-page “Safe Learning Plan” can be found at education.mn.gov/MDE/dse/health/covid19/.
The governor is also requiring school district officials to give families the option to choose distance learning for their students no matter which learning model is implemented in their district.
The district’s option for families who are not comfortable with hybrid or in-person learning is called “Wayzata Distance Choice.” According to district leaders, this model is a 100% distance learning option for any family with students who are medically vulnerable or otherwise unable or uncomfortable about returning to in-person or hybrid learning.
The district will be guided in its decision-making process during the school year by parameters from the Minnesota Department of Health, which has given school districts a guide for which learning model to use based on the number of COVID-19 cases per 10,000 residents in the county during a 14-day period.
According to the state’s plan, if there are 0-9 cases per 10,000 residents, in-person learning for all students is suggested. If there are 10-19 cases per 10,000 residents, in-person learning is suggested for elementary students with hybrid learning for grades 6-12. When the number of cases is between 20-29 per 10,000 residents, the state suggests a hybrid learning model for all students. If there are 30-49 cases per 10,000 residents, hybrid learning is suggested for elementary grades with distance learning from home for grades 6-12. If cases are above 50 per 10,000 residents, the state suggests distance learning for all students.
Based on the most recent numbers from the state, Hennepin County had an average of 21.97 cases per 10,000 residents for July 26 through Aug. 8, which helped lead district leaders to decide on a hybrid learning model for students as they begin the new school year.
Under the hybrid model, most students will practice in-person learning at their school two days a week and distance learning from home three days a week.
Wayzata High School will operate under a modified hybrid model, which means some courses will be predominantly hybrid while others will have occasional in-person experiences and the remaining courses will be full distance learning. Wayzata High Principal Scott Gengler said the modified hybrid model essentially merges the district’s hybrid and distance choice plans for all high school students so that no one has to choose between the two.
The Wayzata School Board has given district leaders the flexibility to move between learning models as needed in response to COVID-19.
“We are looking forward to the start of the school year and welcoming our students,” the superintendent said. “We will do our very best to create a warm and welcoming school environment for our students, whether they are engaging through hybrid learning or ‘Wayzata Distance Choice.’ While many things will be different this year, I am confident students and staff will also find many things to be familiar. I know our teachers, staff and principals will rise to the occasion to make the very best of these challenging times and provide an excellent experience for all of our students.”
