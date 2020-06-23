Wayzata School District construction projects continue into summer

School may be out for summer, but that doesn’t mean the Wayzata School District has gone quiet. Several construction projects are underway across the district and will continue throughout the summer.
The largest undertaking is the ongoing work for the new Wayzata Early Learning School, which is being built as an addition to Oakwood Elementary in Plymouth.
The two-story addition will house programs that are currently part of the Early Learning School, including preschool, early childhood family education, early childhood special education and early childhood screening.
The Early Learning School is moving from the district’s leased space at a retail center on the other side of County Road 101 from Oakwood Elementary.
“We’re in the process of moving out of that space in anticipation of moving into this space in August,” said Jon Deutsch, the district’s director of facilities and transportation. “It’s a district-owned facility that we’re moving into, which is always easier to maintain and better meets the needs of students.”
Work is also underway at Oakwood Elementary to add a second gymnasium, playground and an art room. An expanded student drop-off area is being added to improve safety.
The new Early Learning School and improvements to the elementary school are on track to be completed in time for the 2020-21 school year.
Also happening this summer will be site safety improvements – finding better ways to keep buses, cars and pedestrians separated – and work to update the media centers at Kimberly Lane, Sunset Hill and Greenwood elementary schools.
Similar work will be completed next summer at Birchview, Gleason Lake and Plymouth Creek elementary schools.
Construction projects are also continuing at the district’s middle schools.
At Central Middle School, work on sidewalks, curbs and a north access road will be finished this summer. The improvements will mark the end of several projects at the school, including a new media center and cafeteria completed last fall and an updated auditorium that was finished in December. Site safety improvements were also made to the school’s bus loop and parking lot.
West Middle School will receive a renovated media center and gymnasium/auditorium this summer. Two baseball fields at the school will also be updated.
Apart from some mechanical upgrades, East Middle School will be mostly quiet this summer. Work to add new fitness area was completed in January and the school received a new media center and new performing arts area last fall.
The media center renovations and site safety improvements to the elementary and middle schools are part of the referendum approved by voters in November 2017. The referendum also included building North Woods Elementary, the district’s ninth elementary school, which opened in 2019.
A more recently conceived project, one that is being carried out this summer with the City of Plymouth, is work to improve safety on Peony Lane near Wayzata High School. Plans include traffic signal improvements, pedestrian safety enhancements, pavement striping changes and work to add turning capacity into the main school entrance.
The new design also includes eliminating an access in the parking lot that was causing backups and safety issues at the Peony/Schmidt Lake intersection.
The district will also add 73 more stalls to the high school’s parking lot, and a portion of the existing main parking lot will be reconfigured.
All of the district’s construction projects started earlier than anticipated by officials. Schools in the district have been closed to students since March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, giving construction crews early access to schools rather than having to wait until classes let out for summer vacation.
“We started in April and May with construction at all of our sites except for Greenwood … because Greenwood was our emergency childcare site,” Deutsch said.
There are also various projects being planned that will be completed in summer 2021 and summer 2022.
For more info on the district’s planned construction projects, visit wayzataschools.org/district/construction.
