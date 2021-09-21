The Wayzata School Board is working to fill the vacant seat left by Seanne Falconer’s recent resignation.

Falconer, who took office in Jan. 2020, resigned because she will soon be moving out of state. Her last day on the school board was Sept. 9.

During the Sept. 13 board meeting, Chair Andrea Cuene said the Wayzata School Board will follow district precedent and explore appointing “a past school board member who has the knowledge and experience to hit the ground running and join us in our work as soon as possible.”

“The school board is also open to appointing a past school board candidate or a community member who has experience volunteering in the district,” Cuene said. “This process is underway and we will continue to update the public as we look forward to appointing a new board member at a future Wayzata School Board meeting.”

The school board will see further changes with the Nov. 2 election in which three Wayzata School Board seats will are open. Twelve candidates have filed to be considered by voters for election to the seven-member board.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments