The application for a grant that would help fund safety improvements for students and families walking to and from Meadow Ridge Elementary has received support from the Wayzata School Board.
During its Jan. 10 meeting, the board voted to approve a resolution in support of a grant application by the city of Plymouth for the Minnesota Safe Routes to Schools infrastructure program, which provides grants to local governments to improve safety, reduce traffic and improve air quality near schools.
“The city of Plymouth has informed the district of their wish to apply for a grant to make pedestrian improvements on a portion of County Road 47 near Meadow Ridge Elementary School,” said DeeDee Kahring, executive director of finance and operations for Wayzata Schools.
The pedestrian improvements include constructing new trail connections, enhanced crossings and the construction of a pedestrian underpass, which will provide safer routes for students to and from Meadow Ridge, which is just south of County Road 47 in Plymouth.
“For the city to be successful in their application, the governing body of the school district that will be impacted must by resolution confirm its support of the project,” Kahring said to the school board.
The safety upgrades are included in Plymouth’s design for overall County Road 47 improvements. The city is planning to reconstruct the portion of the roadway from County Road 101 to Lawndale Lane this year.
According to the city, parents and students of Meadow Ridge participated in a corridor study that identified safety concerns for the roadway near the school and the desire for safe walking and biking options for students.
Since 2005, the Minnesota Department of Transportation awarded more than $50 million in federal and state funds to communities to support Safe Routes to School. The majority of funding was awarded for infrastructure projects, with the remainder allocated for programs and planning that promote walkable and bikeable communities.
In 2021, 19 schools and communities throughout Minnesota benefited from nearly $350,000 in Safe Routes to School grants.
“This is an exciting step that reflects the commitment of the district and the city of Plymouth, and I’m personally aware of a whole bunch of Meadow Ridge families who have been working with their city council people and others to really look for some safe routes,” Wayzata School Board Chair Sarah Johansen said. “This is all just really exciting.”
