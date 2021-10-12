The League of Women Voters of Wayzata-Plymouth hosted a candidate forum Sept. 29 at Plymouth City Hall that included 10 candidates running for Wayzata School Board.
Those who participated in the forum were Nick DeVries, Aaron Herzberg, incumbent Sarah Johansen, Heidi Kader, Bryan Kubes, Muthu Periakaruppan, Daniel Sellers, Erin Shelton, Mariam Siddiqui and Milind Sohoni.
Justin Hibbits and Derek Plymate remain on the ballot, but are no longer campaigning.
Three Wayzata School Board seats will be decided in the Nov. 2, election. The Wayzata School Board has seven members who are elected at large to four-year terms. The winners will begin their terms in January 2022.
At the forum, candidates were asked a series of questions submitted by district residents. Here’s a summary of the candidates’ answers for one of the questions. Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
Question: How can the school board support students, teachers, administrators and parents in addressing the learning loss of last year?
Herzberg: I think the school board can help with learning loss, as they did a good job with over the pandemic by offering online classes, extracurricular activities and tutoring. Wayzata has a pretty good curriculum that was able to translate well. My kids had to do online learning, and I think the learning loss was pretty well taken care of to begin with.
Sohoni: Learning loss is more prevalent in younger children because they need parents to navigate. ... It’s not a total loss in many districts, including ours, especially because we are a wealthier district and there are students that have the facilities and the availabilities to learn virtually. In-class learning is the best way to teach children and I believe that a healthy environment in class – masking, social distancing, ventilation, vaccination for older children that are in high school – is the best way for them to be in class and that will mitigate the learning loss that we have suffered in the last year. Congress has allocated $200 billion for COVID loss, but with the Wayzata School District being a wealthier district, there is not much money that has been appropriated to the school district.
Shelton: First of all, I think as parents and as a school district, the number one rule is don’t freak out. We have to assess learning loss in a targeted way. Let’s see what actual loss took place so that we can then address those. We need to focus our resources on the essentials of education: The reading, the writing, the math, the science. Let’s focus on those and keep distractions out of the classroom. The good news is that, especially in adolescence and younger children, the brain is very plastic and very able to overcome learning loss if we can just make sure that we can again keep distractions out of the classroom and focus on the essentials of education.
Sellers: It’s worth noting, of course, that the issue of academic achievement and opportunity gaps has been serious exacerbated by the pandemic. Research shows that many student groups are behind in math and reading, but it’s the most vulnerable students who experience the steepest setbacks. As we emerge from this pandemic, we should be focused on putting in place the supports to ensure students do not suffer any long-term consequences. That includes keeping kids safe and in school, utilizing formal assessments to determine learning loss, investing in interventions to help catch kids up, working to close those achievement and opportunity gaps and ensuring that all kids can live up to their potential.
Siddiqui: I would say the pandemic is upon all of us and we all need to participate proactively. Hybrid learning, involving teaching outdoors, weather permitting, working on new models and constantly piloting new models would all help.
Johansen: I am deeply concerned about the impacts of the pandemic and the learning loss that has taken place due to the multiple disruptions. The extent of the impact is something that we will be unpacking throughout this entire year and actually for a few more years to follow. Our teachers are leaders were thinking about this already in March of 2020, and it has remained front of mind. Our strategic direction of personalization speaks directly to this and we will need to be patient and persistent in our assessment and intervention strategies. Specifically, I’m really curious about our K-2 students, all of which who have not had a full in-person year of preschool or kindergarten. Additionally, we need to remember that it may not be all bad news. We know that students made significant progress in taking ownership of their learning and navigating different learning techniques. As we move forward, it will also be important to recognize what we have gained and what we need to continue to foster or hold onto. Our district planning efforts included a consideration of learning loss mitigation into next summer and the following years, and I am confident that we have the expertise to continue to ensure excellence.
DeVries: I think the first thing we need to do is talk to and listen to the teachers. Let’s find out what they are seeing in their classrooms and give them the support they need in their efforts to help kids catch up. There’s going to be a disparity between kids. Some kids excelled during distance learning and some fell behind. We need to identify those who fell behind and give them the resources both inside and outside of school to help them catch up. We could do some outside the box thinking – maybe look at high school juniors and seniors who need some volunteer hours for graduation. Have them come into our elementary schools and do some tutoring. ... We need to make sure our focus and time in the classroom is focused on the fundamentals of education: The reading, the writing and the math.
Periakaruppan: We’ve all seen the McKinsey report which highlighted the negative impacts of the learning loss. It talked about potential lost income for this entire generation that was home for 18 months. I want to say, let’s not stigmatize this generation. This generation has shown amazing resiliency and resourcefulness in withstanding the impacts of the pandemic and staying in school and continuing to learn and doing it the best way they can. The teachers have shown resiliency as well, so I don’t want to be negative. We have to create a positive environment for these kids and we have to show positive encouragement that these kids are back in school. We have to have belief in our teachers to be able to bring our kids back up to speed. We need to get our share of the federal funding so that we can hire extra tutors and we need, most importantly, to keep our kids in front of the teachers. We need to keep our kids with their friends and create a positive environment – to do that, we have to follow all necessary CDC and the MDH protocols to keep kids in class. ... My number one priority is keeping kids in class and creating a positive environment and telling them what a great job they’ve done during the pandemic.
Kader: If you have a seventh grader, the last uninterrupted year that they had was fourth grade. ... COVID has definitely highlighted the gaps that exist in our system, it appears more for some than others, and we need to be sensitive to that. So, I think one of the biggest ways that we can help this learning loss is to meet our kids where they’re at. We need to get them back in the routine of learning ... and getting them focused again. As the year goes on there’s going to be more that they’re able to do. But the biggest thing that we can do to make sure that the learning loss doesn’t continue and for us to halt the learning loss that has happened is to keep our kids in school. So whatever that takes, we need to keep our kids in in-person school.
Kubes: I think we can all agree that in-school learning is critical and must be a priority. I think we really need to dig into the data and figure out to what extent did we really lose on some of the fundamentals like reading, writing, math and science and really work with our teachers and allow them the time to look at their students differently and set things up for individual students, like individual learning plans, and then quickly build a concrete plan for each of those students. We should then identify ways that we can assist both the students and the families that need the additional time and resources to succeed and then really do a good job as we go through this process to capture the progress and then we can analyze how we did over the year. ... But I believe our teachers are doing an amazing job with what everything last year threw at them, and I am confident that they are going to help every child get back to their highest level and very quickly.
