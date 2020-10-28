Preliminary levy is a 5.23% increase over last year
The Wayzata School Board has approved the district’s preliminary 2021 tax levy.
The proposed levy of $83.9 million represents a $4.2 million increase, or 5.23%, over the previous year.
Jim Westrum, executive director of finance and business for Wayzata Public Schools, presented the levy numbers at a Sept. 29 special school board meeting.
The 2021 preliminary tax levy includes a general fund levy of $66.5 million, debt service fund levy of $15.25 million and community service fund levy of $2.18 million.
The increase over the 2020 levy raises the general fund levy by $3.24 million (5.12%), the district’s debt service fund levy by $643,000 (4.4%) and the community service fund levy by $289,000 (15.31%).
Westrum noted that the total levy includes principal and interest payments on the $70 million of building bonds approved by voters in November 2017.
Westrum said much of the change in the 2021 general fund levy when compared to the prior year is due to growth in the district’s student enrollment. Voter-approved operating referendum authority is calculated based on resident student enrollment, which is projected to grow 3.15% (from 12,769 to 13,171 students) for the 2021-2022 school year.
“District voters have also approved an annual technology levy, and that finances about $8.3 million in annual technology expenses,” Westrum said.
The finance director said ongoing residential development in the district helps to minimize the impact that the levy increase may have on individual taxpayers.
Hennepin County’s preliminary estimate of the district’s total assessed market value has increased $923 million (from $13.91 billion to almost $14.84 billion), which represents a nearly 7% increase in market value and includes existing and new properties.
The finance director said it’s important to note that many of the formulas that drive the state’s levy revenue calculations are directly correlated to student enrollment, a district’s overall population and a district’s total property market value.
The preliminary property tax levy sets the maximum amount that the school district can levy. The final levy amount will be certified at the Wayzata School Board’s meeting Monday, Dec. 14. Also at that meeting will be a Truth in Taxation hearing for the public.
