Students will spend two days a week at school, three days at home
The Wayzata School Board approved the district-recommended hybrid learning model for the start of the 2020-21 school year.
During the meeting, which was held online Aug. 10, the school board also provided district leaders the flexibility to move between learning models as needed in response to COVID-19.
The decision from Wayzata Schools leaders follows school reopening guidance from the state. On July 30, Gov. Tim Walz announced the state’s “localized, data-driven approach” to reopening schools this fall. The 21-page “Safe Learning Plan” can be found at education.mn.gov/MDE/dse/health/covid19/.
The Minnesota Department of Education has recommended that districts create plans for different learning scenarios: 100% in-person learning, 100% distance learning and a hybrid of the two with an assumption of 50% school capacity.
According to the resolution approved by the board, the district will be guided in its decision-making process during the school year by parameters from the Minnesota Department of Health, which has given school districts a guide for which learning model to use based on the number of COVID-19 cases per 10,000 residents in the county during a 14-day period.
According to the state’s plan, if there are 0-9 cases per 10,000 residents, in-person learning for all students is suggested. If there are 10-19 cases per 10,000 residents, in-person learning is suggested for elementary students with hybrid learning for grades 6-12. When the number of cases is between 20-29 per 10,000 residents, the state suggests a hybrid learning model for all students. If there are 30-49 cases per 10,000 residents, hybrid learning is suggested for elementary grades with distance learning from home for grades 6-12. If cases are above 50 per 10,000 residents, the state suggests distance learning for all students.
Based on the most recent numbers from the state, Hennepin County had an average of 23.24 cases per 10,000 residents for July 12-25, which helped lead district leaders to decide on a hybrid learning model for all K-12 students as they begin the new school year.
Under the hybrid model, students will practice in-person learning at their school two days a week and distance learning from home three days a week.
The district’s overall guide for the school year is called “Wayzata Learns: A Flexible Plan for the 2020-21 School Year.” To read the full guide, visit wayzataschools.org/wayzatalearns.
The governor is also requiring school district officials to give families the option to choose distance learning for their student no matter which learning model their district is implementing.
The district’s option for families who are not comfortable with hybrid or in-person learning is called “Wayzata Distance Choice.” According to district leaders, this model is a 100% distance learning option for any family with students who are medically vulnerable or otherwise unable or uncomfortable about returning to in-person or hybrid learning. Families wishing to choose this learning option, which is a semester-long commitment, are asked to fill out a form online at https://rb.gy/fixpuf by 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14.
At the school board meeting, Kristin Tollison, the district’s director of administrative services, said around 1,500 children so far had parents opt in for “Wayzata Distance Choice.”
Superintendent Chace Anderson said the district’s hybrid learning scenario will use a weekly schedule in which 50% of students will attend school in-person on alternating days Monday through Thursday, with a distance learning day for both groups on Friday.
Students in a household are assigned to an A or B group across grade levels. Families who don’t opt into distance learning will then be notified of their A/B assignment in the hybrid model Wednesday, Aug. 19.
“We will continue to keep you updated as we progress in our planning for the 2020-21 school year,” Anderson wrote in an Aug. 11 email to families and school staff members. “We greatly appreciate your continued support and patience as we work hard to meet the needs of each and every student to the best of our ability given the uncertainties of the pandemic.”
Students receiving special education, English learner or other services may be asked to attend school in-person during distance learning days in the hybrid scenario to receive direct services. Service providers will work directly with families in these instances, according to district leaders.
All preschool and early childhood special education students will participate in in-person learning every day they are scheduled to be in school. According to district leaders, all of the safety measures applied to K-12 in-person learning will also be applied to preschool. Class sizes will be smaller than the pre-COVID-19 class sizes and teachers will work to keep students 6 feet apart.
If the district moves to a 100% distance learning scenario, preschool classes will also shift to that model.
The district’s resolution for the learning model received unanimous approval from the Wayzata School Board.
“[The plan] provides a governance model and a strong starting point that really maintains flexibility so that we can really ensure that our students have access to continuous education throughout the pandemic,” said Board Chair Andrea Cuene.
Boardmember Chris McCullough said he too wanted to provide flexibility for district leaders.
“I think that, as we all know, nothing about planning for a pandemic is easy or perfect. I wish it were. It’s very messy and it changes every day,” McCullough said. “I think that Dr. Anderson and his team of talented and caring leaders have my trust going forward to make the right decisions to do what is in the best interest of our entire community, students, families, teachers and staff.”
McCullough also pointed to a section in the resolution that authorizes the superintendent to delay the first day of school for students up to one week past the current start date of Tuesday, Sept. 8.
“I strongly encourage Dr. Anderson and his team to delay the start of school until Sept. 14 for additional planning,” McCullough said. “I think we have more work to do and I think we need the additional time.”
McCullough also said “opening up our high school to hybrid learning makes me very nervous,” noting that even at 50% capacity at Wayzata High School, which is the largest high school in the state, there would be around 2,000 students and staff members in the building at the same time.
“I would encourage and challenge Dr. Anderson and his team to continue working with Principal [Scott] Gengler and his talented team at the high school to continue exploring a learning model that prioritizes the health and safety of students, teachers and staff at the high school while also delivering the best possible educational experience we can under the circumstances. And if that means we have to shift to a distance learning model at the high school, even for the start of the school year, the resolution provides that flexibility and that’s something that we can talk about at that time.”
According to district leaders, when someone at a school becomes ill, they will be sent home and there will be extra cleaning in areas where the symptomatic person spent time. The district will determine the best response by working closely with the Minnesota Department of Health, which is responsible for conducting investigations, handling contact tracing and notifying all affected individuals.
Due to data privacy laws, the district is not allowed to share any names or personally identifiable information of individuals identified to have the virus. If there is a positive case of COVID-19 in the school community, anyone who is affected will be contacted by the Minnesota Department of Health.
To help mitigate the spread of the virus, families will be asked to screen their children at home for symptoms. Students should stay home if they are sick, have symptoms related to COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus. Students and staff members will also be screened at school building entrances.
Students and staff members will be required to wear face coverings in district buildings and while on school buses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.