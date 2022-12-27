Levy is a 2.63% increase over last year
The Wayzata School Board recently approved the district’s final 2023 property tax levy.
The levy of $88.1 million represents an overall increase of $2.26 million, or 2.63%, over the previous year.
DeeDee Kahring, executive director of finance and operations for Wayzata Public Schools, presented the levy numbers during the Dec. 12 school board meeting.
Changes to the district’s property tax levy are due to several factors, including legislative actions, enrollment changes, voter-approved referendums, population changes, market value adjustments and debt service payments.
“Our tax base increased by 3.63%, so what that means is that the taxes are spread across a base at a greater portion than the previous year,” Kahring noted.
The State of Minnesota sets funding formulas and the maximum authorized property tax levy for public school districts. The state also authorizes school boards to submit referendums for operating and capital needs to voters for approval.
The school district tax levy is comprised of three main categories: general, community service and debt service.
The general levy makes up 79.43% ($69.97 million) of the Wayzata School District’s total tax levy and provides funding for regular and special education instructional programs, transportation, equipment, capital projects and long-term facility maintenance.
The community service levy, which is only 2.45% ($2.15 million) of the district’s total levy, provides funding for community education programs, early childhood and adult basic education.
The debt service levy is used for principal and interest payments on the district’s bonds. This levy is 18.13% ($15.97 million) of the total levy for Wayzata Public Schools.
When compared to the 2022 levy figures, the general fund is increasing by 4.12% ($2.77 million), community service is increasing by 2.3% ($48,000) and the debt service levy is decreasing by 3.38% ($559,000).
According to the district, the owner of a $400,000 home can expect to see a decrease of approximately $155 in the school levy portion of their property tax bill.
“Property values over time have been increasing. ... As the tax base increases at a higher rate than what our tax percentage increase is, that lowers the tax burden to all of our local property tax payers,” Kahring said.
The district’s property tax levy is allocated to individual properties within the district using formulas based on market values assessed by Hennepin County.
More information about the school district’s tax levy can be found in the Dec. 12 meeting agenda at wayzataschools.org/district/school-board.
