Levy is a 2.46% increase over last year
The Wayzata School Board unanimously approved the district’s final 2022 property tax levy.
The levy of $85.84 million represents an overall increase of $2.06 million, or 2.46%, over the previous year.
DeeDee Kahring, executive director of finance and operations for Wayzata Public Schools, presented the levy numbers via a video presentation during the Dec. 13 school board meeting.
Changes to the district’s property tax levy are due to several factors, including legislative actions, enrollment changes, voter-approved referendums, population changes, market value adjustments and debt service payments. The state of Minnesota sets funding formulas and the maximum authorized property tax levy for public school districts. The state also authorizes school boards to submit referendums for operating and capital needs to voters for approval.
The school district tax levy is comprised of three main categories: general, community service and debt service.
The general levy makes up 78.2% ($67.2 million) of the Wayzata School District’s total tax levy and provides funding for regular and special education instructional programs, transportation, equipment, capital projects and long-term facility maintenance.
The community service levy, which is only 2.5% ($2.11 million) of the district’s total levy, provides funding for community education programs, early childhood and adult basic education.
The debt service levy is used for principal and interest payments on the district’s bonds. This levy is 19.3% ($16.53 million) of the total levy for Wayzata Public Schools.
When compared to the 2021 levy figures, the general fund is increasing by 1.05% ($699,000), community service is decreasing by 3.3% ($72,000) and the debt service levy is increasing by 9.52% ($1.44 million).
During the past five years, the district’s total levy increase (excluding the voter-approved bonds in 2014 and 2017) has averaged 4.1%. According to Kahring, the district’s robust residential growth in the northern part of the district and corresponding growth in tax capacity has served to minimize the tax impact to property owners related to increases in the district’s levy.
The district’s property tax levy is allocated to individual properties within the district using formulas based on market values assessed by Hennepin County. The preliminary estimate of the district’s total assessed market value has increased by $915.87 million (from $14.84 billion to almost $15.76 billion). This represents an approximately 6% increase in market value and includes older and newly constructed homes.
“The tax levy is up about 2.46%, however the tax base has increased by 6%, which means that the school district taxes will be spread on a larger base,” Kahring said.
According to the district, the owner of a $400,000 home can expect to see a decrease of approximately $37 in the school’s levy portion of their property tax bill.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.