The Wayzata School Board approved the district’s 2021-22 budget during its June 28 meeting.
For all district funds, the projected revenue for the upcoming fiscal year is $219.09 million with projected expenditures of $223.47 million. Without factoring in a planned $6 million for building construction projects, the projected expenditures for all funds is $217.47 million.
In November 2017, voters approved approximately $70 million in bond funding for facility updates across the district and a new school, North Woods Elementary, which opened fall 2019.
Also approved by voters in the 2017 election was a funding request to renew and increase the district’s operating levy to the state-authorized cap of about $2,000 per student per year. Previously, the school district had been receiving about $1,500 per student each year.
For the district’s general fund, the projected figures for 2021-22 are $183.6 million in revenue (about the same as the previous year) and $183.58 in spending (compared to $186.53 million the previous year). The general fund covers the day-to-day operations of the school district, including salaries and benefits for teachers, administrators and staff members, teaching supplies, technology, transportation and money spent to operate and repair buildings in the district.
Jim Westrum, executive director of finance and business for Wayzata Schools, said the general fund budget reflects a 2.45% increase in the state funding formula recently approved by the Minnesota Legislature.
The budget includes $107.6 million in state aid for the general fund, which is $2.98 million more than the district received from the state for the 2020-21 budget.
The budget for the upcoming fiscal year also includes $66.12 million in local property taxes, which is an increase of $4.43 million over the previous year.
The projected unassigned general fund balance as of June 30 is $18.22 million, which is 11.6% of the expenditure budget, or about four weeks of operations. Unanticipated events that could occur that would require the district to dip into its unassigned fund balance include the following:
Property tax delinquencies and abatements, enrollment fluctuations, unanticipated price increases for essential purchases, state aid revenue reductions or “pro-rations,” unforeseen public health emergencies or severe weather/natural disaster federal sequestration and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Planning for the 2021-22 fiscal year has been particularly challenging,” Westrum said, noting that the financial impact of the pandemic attributed to a one-year decline in student enrollment.
According to a budget summary prepared by Westrum and other district officials, a one-time enrollment loss of about 275 students was seen during the 2020-21 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the 2021-22 school year, enrollment is projected to grow by 142 students to 12,001. Of these students, 60 are served through tuition agreements by other districts.
The drop in student enrollment lines up with a statewide trend for public schools. According to the Minnesota Department of Education, there was about a 2% decrease – or about 17,000 students – in public school enrollment between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years. The change is driven primarily by younger students, with a 9% drop in public kindergarten enrollment between the past two school years.
Following guidance from the state, Wayzata Schools opened the 2020-21 school year under a hybrid learning model, which had students practicing in-person learning at their school two days a week and distance learning from home three days a week. According to district leaders, some families chose to move their students to a private school, begin homeschooling or delay kindergarten.
Factors like the district shifting back to full in-person learning and the continuing COVID-19 vaccine rollout are expected to help bring families back to Wayzata Schools.
“Surveys have indicated that there is a high level of confidence that some of our families will be returning once they know that the school district operations will return to in-person,” Westrum said.
Wayzata Public Schools’ student enrollment is projected to grow at an annual rate of 2-2.5% in each of the next several years based on demographic studies and the number of new homes under development. The district has closed open enrollment for all grade levels to accommodate the projected increases of its resident student population.
A summary of the 2021-22 budget can be viewed online at wayzataschools.org/district/school-board/agendas, in the June 28 school board meeting packet.
