a223CO_WayzataMBT1.jpg

Wayzata High School senior Jeremy Rosenwald chases his competition during the boys varsity race at Lake Rebecca Park. (Submitted photo by Ted Dale)

The Wayzata Mountain Bike Team took part in a regional competition hosted by the Minnesota Cycling Association Sept. 11-12 at Lake Rebecca Park Reserve in Rockford.

Marking the first race of the season, the team had a successful weekend with first-place finishes by sixth-grader Abigail Britz and seventh-grader Sam Anderson.

In the boys high school varsity race, Wayzata High School senior Jeremy Rosenwald moved through a field of more than 50 riders and gained nearly 20 spots to secure a significantly favorable starting position in the next race.

The Wayzata Mountain Bike Team has about 70 co-ed middle school and high school student athletes.

As part of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association, Minnesota’s league is open for participation to student athletes in grades sixth through 12th. Teams representing schools or programs from across the state travel to regional races during the fall season. The multi-race series is held statewide at regional parks, ski hills and locations that offer singletrack mountain biking. The league has more than 2,100 student athletes participating and 1,100 coaches. In a matter of years, Minnesota’s league has grown to become the third largest league in the country.

For more information on the Minnesota Cycling Association, visit minnesotacycling.org.

a223CO_WayzataMBT2.jpg

Abigail Britz leads the sixth-grade girls race and secures a first-place win in a regional competition hosted by the Minnesota Cycling Association Sept. 11-12 at Lake Rebecca Park Reserve in Rockford. (Submitted photo by Ted Dale)

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments