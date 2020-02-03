Students will head to Washington, D.C. to defend national title
Wayzata High School’s Science Bowl team will return to Washington D.C. to defend its 2019 national title.
The team one did not suffer a single loss as it competed against 34 other teams from 21 Minnesota high schools Jan. 25 at Macalester College during the Minnesota Academy of Science’s Regional High School Science Bowl.
Wayzata’s team of George Cai, Aayush Gupta, Emily Liu, Benjamin Weiner and Kevin Yang will receive an all-expense-paid trip to compete in the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Science Bowl April 30 through May 4. Gupta and Weiner were members of the 2019 team.
This is the third year in a row that Wayzata’s top team has won the chance to compete at the national level. Last year, Wayzata High School won the National Science Bowl.
“I was thrilled they were recognized for what they accomplished,” said coach Amanda Laden.
A team from Minnetonka High School won second place and Wayzata’s two additional teams came in third and fourth place. For complete competition results, visit mnmas.org.
During Science Bowl, students compete in five-person teams to solve technical problems and answer questions in all branches of science and math. The tournament runs in a fast-paced, Q&A format where students race to ring in with their answers first. Each team plays multiple games in a round robin tournament, competing to advance to a double-elimination championship.
Science Bowl competitions offer students who excel in math and science a chance to go beyond classroom learning and strengthen their teamwork skills.
Founded in 1873, the Minnesota Academy of Science is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering interest in STEM by sponsoring education programs and events for students in elementary school through college.
