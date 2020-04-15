Wayzata High team a finalist for national math competition

A group of Wayzata High School students is among the finalists in a national math competition.
Math skills and creative thinking from the five students – George Lyu, Zachary Xiong, Brian Lin, Audrey Yang and Andrew Yang – advanced the team to the finals in the MathWorks Math Modeling (M3) Challenge. This year’s competition drew more than 3,500 high school juniors and seniors from across the nation.
Using math modeling, each team of students was given 14 hours to come up with a solution to a real-world issue. This year’s topic centered on the transition to sustainable, large-scale electric trucking in the United States.
“I think the reason why teams enjoy math modeling is because it’s a new way to approach math in high school,” Lyu said. “In general, in K-12 education, math is mostly lectures at a whiteboard and memorizing equations for a test, but math modeling is a way to use what we’ve learned, apply it to the real world and create something.”
The problem asked teams to create models to predict what percentage of semi-trucks will be electric in the coming years and decades and to determine the number and locations of charging stations along major U.S. trucking routes that are needed for an all-electric trucking industry. Students were also asked to prioritize which routes should be developed with electric charging infrastructure.
Students had to also consider decisions about the necessary charging infrastructure and weigh the economic and environmental implications for the communities surrounding the trucking corridors.
The problem was developed with assistance from the North American Council for Freight Efficiency, which advised about some of the most pressing questions in transitioning from diesel to electric trucks and provided data sets for the teams.
“As we wrote this year’s question, we were thinking about how Americans are shifting to a mindset of online purchasing, which means goods travel on our highways differently than they did in the past,” said M3 Challenge judge and lead problem developer Karen Bliss. “Just a few weeks later, we are living in a world where we can’t go out as freely and where it’s common to see store shelves empty of essential items. We are all reminded of the importance of trucking to our economy and well-being. It’s great that teams were able to provide insight on how we might increase rates of truckers adopting more efficient technology and think about an industry that deserves praise at this uncertain time.”
More than 760 teams submitted papers detailing their recommended solutions, with 145 teams advancing to the second round of judging. In the end, six teams were chosen as finalists.
In addition to Wayzata High, the finalist teams are from schools in Lincolnshire, Illinois; Memphis, Tennessee; Columbus, Indiana; and two teams from Osprey, Florida.
“The top teams are invited to New York every year to present their papers and interact with math professors, mathematicians and actuaries,” Lyu said, adding that his team also made the finals last year and took the trip out east. “But, of course, that’s been canceled this year.”
For the first time in the history of the competition, final judging will not be an in-person event in New York City. The COVID-19 pandemic derailed the traditional M3 Challenge final event, where finalist teams would have met later this month to compete against each other. Instead, all judging this year is taking place remotely.
“Typically, what would happen is we would give a 15-minute presentation in New York, followed by a 5-minute question-and-answer session with the judges. But since that is not possible this year, they just decided to skip that step and the judges will decide based on papers only,” Lyu said.
The Wayzata High team’s work is being reviewed by a panel of judges who will assess all the finalist papers one last time, gather commentary and come to a consensus on the final rank by Monday, April 27. The top six awards will range from $5,000 to $20,000.
Presented by the Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics and sponsored by MathWorks, the competition is in its 15th year of guiding students to apply mathematics as a powerful problem-solving tool and motivating them to consider further education and careers in math, science and computing.
“I strongly encourage my students to participate in modeling opportunities such as M3 Challenge,” said Wayzata High teacher William Skerbitz, who coached the students in preparation for the challenge. “It is important for students to realize that the way many of us typically learn mathematics often differs drastically from the way many of us will ultimately use mathematics.”
For more information about the M3 Challenge, visit m3challenge.siam.org.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.