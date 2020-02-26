Representatives from more than 50 careers, trades, businesses, technical and community colleges and specialty schools lined the upper commons area of Wayzata High School Feb. 19 to talk with students who were interested in exploring various career paths.
Throughout the school day, students took part in the high school’s third annual Career and Technical Education Fair. The students could speak with employers and representatives of institutions that employ and teach in a wide variety of career fields.
For the first time, the fair ran until 7 p.m. to welcome parents visiting the school for parent-teacher conferences.
Kyle Swenson, a technology education teacher at the high school, said the idea behind the event stemmed from phone calls from representatives of companies interested in recruiting students after they graduated.
“They either wanted them to come right to the workforce or they wanted them to come to work for them and pay for their trade school,” Swenson said.
Swenson said the fair is a great way for students to fully explore their career options.
“We found that there was such small advertising at our school of anything other than four-year colleges,” he said. “We really wanted to show kids that there are opportunities in a lot of different areas that are high-demand, high-wage jobs.”
Joe Sullivan, a junior, said the fair allowed him the chance to speak with someone from Hennepin Technical College about taking a class offered by Wayzata High that goes through the college and provides access to the technical school’s garage classroom. The student said he was also able to learn more about their auto body technician program, which is a career path he’s interested in exploring.
“I just kind of like it,” Sullivan said. “It’s fun and interesting.”
Among the many exhibitors was Greg Renne, a recruitment coordinator for the Finishing Trades Institute of the Upper Midwest. The institute offers training for many programs, including commercial painting, coatings application specialist, drywall finishing, glass working, glazing and sign technician trades.
Renne spoke to students and invited them to experience one of the trades through virtual technology. Students climbed aboard a stationary hydraulic lift and put on an Oculus virtual reality headset, which allowed them to simulate driving an aerial boom lift. In another simulation, students practiced painting a wall using a virtual spray painting tool.
“We use a lot of this [virtual reality training] at our training center up in Little Canada,” Renne said.
At another table, Angie Pederson was speaking to students and parents about the educational opportunities available at Alexandria Technical and Community College.
“Our main focus is to get you in and out in two years or less, whether that be out into the workforce or transferring on to a four-year degree,” said Pederson, an enrollment specialist for the college.
Pederson said the school employs instructors who have worked in the industry and uses work-based learning so that students can apply their education directly to what they’ll be doing on the job after they graduate.
The more popular two-year programs offered by the college, Pederson said, include training for high-demand jobs like diesel mechanic or welder.
“I would say our diesel mechanics, depending on where they’re working, they’re starting right out of school at between $20 and $22 an hour,” Pederson said.
Also popular at the school, Pederson said, is the school’s interior design program, which includes training for various software programs and education on building codes.
“We want students to know that there are other options. And it’s a different way of learning,” Pederson said, adding that it’s important for high schools to consider what is best for each individual student, “because not every student is a four-year university student, but Alexandria Tech is not for every student either. … It’s about letting them know that there are other options for them to be successful.”
