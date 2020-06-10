Sakthika Vijay has always been a storyteller.
The 15-year-old Plymouth resident, who just wrapped up her sophomore year at Wayzata High School, remembers making up stories as a young child to tell her friends and family.
“I loved to tell stories. I had a really good imagination. … And just I loved to talk,” she said.
But it wasn’t until more recently that Vijay has been working to render her imagination onto the page.
The student’s first attempt at writing outside the classroom was during the summer after her fifth-grade year.
“It just came out of the blue,” she said.
While her initial effort to write a book didn’t pan out, the experience helped her improve her writing skills and gave her the confidence to continue trying to turn the stories bouncing around in her mind into ink on the page.
This past March, Vijay’s goal to write and publish a book was realized thanks to help from another young local writer, Justin Anderson.
Anderson, who graduated from Wayzata High in 2019, launched Sigma’s Bookshelf in 2016 with the help of his parents as a way to publish books by young authors.
Vijay said it was her eighth-grade English teacher Rachel Marcoiller who referred her to Sigma’s Bookshelf. The student had been working on a story about a talented young songwriter.
“I started writing it in seventh grade, but after the first few pages I just lost the spark and I took a really big hiatus,” she said.
That spark returned during the summer after eighth grade, she said, as she returned to the book and kept writing until it was completed last summer. She submitted her work to Sigma’s Bookshelf and the next month received an acceptance letter.
In March, the young writer found herself holding a copy of her book, “Outcast,” which is the 16th teen authored book released by Sigma’s Bookshelf.
“It was really, really exciting. I’m pretty sure I cried,” she said.
“Outcast” tells the story of 15-year-old Mohana Prasad, an Indian girl who sees herself as average until she can share her songwriting abilities with the world. After winning a contest, she becomes the head songwriter for Jamie West, a pop superstar who was once Mohana’s best friend.
In addition to both being teenage Indian girls – Vijay’s parents immigrated to the United States when she was 3 years old – Vijay said she and her central character both found it difficult to stand out among their peers when they were growing up.
“She’s, in a way, a lot like me because she wants to stand out and she’s a hard worker,” she said. “The protagonist of ‘Outcast’ has a really unique and big talent that makes her amazing. … And it’s pretty obvious, especially in the first few drafts, that I clearly wrote myself on the pages and I gave myself a [musical] talent that made me stand out. … I honestly don’t know what my talent is yet. I have a lot of things, but I think I’m just trying to craft my writing skills right now.”
Vijay said she’s always loved reading and adding to her large book collection. She credits “Harry Potter” as the series that ignited her interest in reading.
Being able to add her book to her collection has been a very inspiring experience, the young writer said.
“It took a lot of time to finish the book, but I did have a good experience with it,” she said. “I really enjoyed it and I want to keep writing.”
“Outcast” is available for purchase online through Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
For more info, visit sigmasbookshelf.com/books.
