Like many creations, Josh Ternyak’s bedtime calculator was designed to help solve a problem. Even after a full eight hours of sleep, the Wayzata High School sophomore was still waking up feeling groggy and not fully rested.
“I was confused as to why I was tired,” he said.
After diving into some research on sleep, Ternyak learned that the reason he was waking up tired could be caused by waking up in the middle of a REM cycle, which consists of approximately 90 minutes of sleep. During the night, it is suggested that a person sleeps through five to six REM cycles.
According to Dr. Lois Krahn, a Mayo Clinic sleep medicine specialist, the body goes through several stages of sleep. The three types of non-REM, which stands for rapid eye movement, include level one, which is light sleep; level two, intermediate sleep; and level three, deep sleep. During deep sleep, a person’s heart rate and breathing slow down, which allows the body a chance to recover from the day. The final stage is REM sleep, which is typically when a person dreams.
After testing some different bedtimes, Ternyak found that by calculating when five to six REM cycles might be complete and trying to wake up at the end of a cycle gave him a more refreshed feeling in the morning.
Ternyak said he asked around and learned that many of his fellow students were also struggling to find a way to wake up feeling rested every morning.
“When I realized that I had this problem, I thought other people probably do too,” he said.
Taking what he had learned about REM cycles, the student decided to develop a simple online tool that could help people calculate what time they should go to bed based on what time they plan on waking up.
The young programmer launched the bedtime calculator with a website, sleepsources.com, about a month ago and has since been receiving positive feedback online and from friends who have used the tool.
Ternyak said he’s continuing to work on code for another project to help people, but he didn’t want to share too much before the final program was ready to be unveiled.
The student said he first started learning the basics of computer coding at the age of 11 from his older brother.
“When I was 13, I had really started learning it fully and I really liked it. There are so many different languages you can build and tools like this one you can design,” he said. “I really like coding.”
