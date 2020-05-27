Wayzata High senior plans to become an advocate for people with disabilities

Wayzata High School senior Katie Allee wants to make the world a better place for those living with disabilities.
As a postsecondary enrollment options student this past year through the University of Northwestern in St. Paul, Allee has been earning college credits and plans to enter the pre-law track this fall.
“I want to be an advocate for people with disabilities,” she said.
Allee, who is graduating with a 3.9-grade point average, said classes like AP U.S. history helped guide her attention to several landmark cases and how they’ve impacted life for people with disabilities.
“I’ve kind of known that I wanted to go into pre-law since the beginning of high school, but that definitely kind of steered me into action as I started looking at colleges,” she said.
Another point of inspiration to become an advocate came when she met with the high school’s principal during her junior year to discuss the idea of implementing a door opening policy to make it easier for students like herself to get in and out of classrooms during passing time.
Allee has cerebral palsy, which she said is an umbrella term for a group of disorders that affect a person’s ability to move.
“In my case, when I was born I didn’t breathe right away, so the lack of oxygen caused some brain damage that impacted parts of my brain that control movements and fine and gross motor skills,” she said.
Allee said she remembers not being able to do everything that other students could do at her elementary school, like activities on the playground or going to certain events. Still, she didn’t feel like she was limited. That feeling only came later in middle and high school when she began to notice that others perceived her as different, which she said came from a lack of understanding.
In a March 13 post to her online blog, katieallee.wordpress.com, Allee shared her thoughts on ableism, which is defined as “discrimination in favor of able-bodied people.”
“The truth is, I don’t think of myself as any different from most of the people I’m surrounded by,” she wrote in the blog. “Sometimes the biggest reality checks I encounter are random and very simple. For a few years, I tried to avoid going out in public areas that I knew would be crowded with people who would stare at me, look at me as if I was an alien, or treat me like a 4-year-old. I don’t think about how unique my movements are or how different my voice may sound until I encounter people who are unfamiliar with the way my disability impacts me.”
The sheer size of Wayzata High School was another thing she learned to overcome. On her first day at the school, she said she was intimidated but quickly learned how to navigate the school thanks to her power chair and supportive teachers and friends.
Like all students, Allee has been taking classes online from home for the past few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But unlike most students, she had already been accustomed to online learning. In middle school and in her freshman year, Allee underwent major surgeries that required extended time to recover at home.
“I had to get my classwork sent home to me and I kind of adapted so that I could get all my credits and everything,” she said.
But as she wraps up her final year of high school from home, she said it’s been difficult not to be able to see her classmates in person to say goodbye. Allee said she’s hopeful that she’ll be able to see her friends this summer at Wayzata High School’s commencement ceremony, which is planned for Saturday, Aug. 1, at Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis.
If the event ends up being canceled due to continued COVID-19 social gathering restrictions, the district will host a virtual graduation ceremony some time this summer.
“I think we all know that things might be different for a while. … But we’re all in this together. I’m hopeful for the future of our graduating class, and I’m sure that we can overcome this just as we’ve overcome challenges as individuals in our past,” Allee said.
