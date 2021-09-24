Wayzata High School senior Arjun Prasad is working to be a supportive voice for students in special education programs with his new role serving on the Minnesota Youth Council.
The Maple Grove resident was chosen to represent Minnesota’s Third Congressional District on the council, which is a collaborative group of youth leaders that mobilizes their fellow middle and high school peers across the state to create equitable systems through youth-led outreach, education and advocacy.
In 2013, the Minnesota Legislature formally recognized the work of the council, passing into law the Minnesota Youth Council Committee Bill establishing the council as an official legislative committee and creating a system for youth to provide advice and recommendations to the legislature and the governor.
Prasad said his focus will be on social advocacy and public service for students in special education programs.
“Because of COVID-19, the special education departments, in particular, kind of took a hit,” he said, adding that it was difficult for many of those students to adapt to their new distance learning environment during the last year and a half.
This observation led the student to found the nonprofit ShareBuddies, which provides accessible social skills services to those who may face obstacles in obtaining them. For this work, Prasad recruited a team of volunteers including graduate students from local universities who are working on their master’s in occupational therapy.
“We would reach out to parents from across Minnesota to see if they would like social skills sessions, and we would do sessions three to four times a week for about 45 minutes. We worked closely in each session with two or three students so they have proper attention and we can actually engage them and make friendships,” Prasad said.
And now with students going back to classrooms, ShareBuddies is working to help students socially adjust back to their old environment.
Other efforts that led to Prasad to be asked to serve on the Minnesota Youth Council includes his volunteer work with the Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners and his role as a board member with Vidya Gyan, which raises money for underprivileged girls in India. Prasad is also an instructor at Mathnasium and helps coach tennis.
In his role serving on the Minnesota Youth Council, Prasad also plans to advocate for increased state funding for special education. The Minnesota Youth Council holds legislative meetings several times a year during the state’s legislative session. Senators and representatives are invited to present bills affecting youth and provide testimony to the full council. Members of the Minnesota Youth Council then provide insight and feedback on the issues through formal committee meetings and letters to the bill authors.
“The Minnesota Youth Council really focuses on amplifying youth voice,” Prasad said. “If students have any passion for giving back or they have issues that they’re really adamant about, it’s a great way to work with other representatives who have similar passions and really amplify your own voice as well as others in Minnesota.”
Minnesota Youth Council members focus on four priority issue areas including juvenile justice, education equity, environmental justice, and health and wellness.
To learn more about the Minnesota Youth Council, visit mnyouth.net.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.