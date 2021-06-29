Wayzata High School is looking for mentors to join the school’s COMPASS team.
COMPASS is Wayzata High’s professional career studies program for career-focused juniors and seniors. Through this program, students have an opportunity to earn high school and college credit while working side-by-side with professionals in the workplace.
The school is seeking professionals to mentor students in four different classes: graphic communications, ecology of food and nutrition, cybersecurity and applied mathematics, and business management and economics.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/ct9b3npj or contact Miriam Lejonvarn at miriam.lejonvarn@wayzataschools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.