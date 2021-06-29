Wayzata High School is looking for mentors to join the school’s COMPASS team.

COMPASS is Wayzata High’s professional career studies program for career-focused juniors and seniors. Through this program, students have an opportunity to earn high school and college credit while working side-by-side with professionals in the workplace.

The school is seeking professionals to mentor students in four different classes: graphic communications, ecology of food and nutrition, cybersecurity and applied mathematics, and business management and economics.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/ct9b3npj or contact Miriam Lejonvarn at miriam.lejonvarn@wayzataschools.

