Immersive, walk-through performances will begin Oct. 23 behind the school
Wayzata High School Theatre’s latest production will take audiences on a walk through “The Woods,” literally.
Due to COVID-19, the group’s fall production will be performed entirely outdoors behind Wayzata High School. The change forced some creative thinking from the cast and crew.
“On our first day of rehearsal, we came in with the idea that we were going to do a show in the woods. That’s all we knew,” said Wayzata High School student Clay Weum.
A Halloween-inspired subject matter was decided on and the theatre students got to work researching and writing.
“We ultimately ended up doing the theme of witchcraft and nature because it fit best with our scenery, and we all just had an interest in it,” said high school student Lauren Taylor.
Director Sandra Struthers then guided students through the process of creating an original theatrical experience for audience members to physically walk through. Groups of eight socially-distanced audience members will be guided through the play, stopping at five different locations along the trail in the woods as each scene moves the story forward.
Struthers described “The Woods” as a story about a group of girls who try to reverse a curse they believe has been put on the community where every 10 years a teenage child goes missing.
“They’re trying to break the curse and then all sorts of things happen to them,” the director said. “So, you walk through with one of the girls as she attempts to help her friends break the curse.”
On the scary scale, Struthers said the play may be too much for children under 10. Adding to the spookiness, most performances will begin after the sun goes down and each audience member will be given a flashlight to help them navigate the unpaved walking trail as well as provide an eerie ambiance to each scene. LED candles will also line the trail.
Audience members will stand or walk for the entirety of the show, which will run under an hour.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, audience members will be required to wear masks.
The director said she and the students are excited for people to be a part of “The Woods,” which has been a production unlike any other at Wayzata High School.
“We were able to teach students about site-specific theatre in a very hands on way by doing this in the woods,” Struthers said. “It’s been great.”
If you go:
Wayzata High School Theatre presents “The Woods”
When: 6 p.m., 6:20 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:20 p.m., 9 p.m. and 9:20 p.m. Oct. 23, 24, 29, 30 and 31. Performances run under one hour for socially distanced groups of eight people per time slot.
Where: Walking trail through the woods behind Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth
Tickets: $15 general admission. Tickets may be purchased online at whstheatre.com.
Info: whstheatre.com
Questions: Contact Kristyn Nelson in the Fine Arts Office at 763-745-6907 or email kristyn.nelson@wayzataschools.org
