Students will virtually participate in national competition this spring
For the fourth year in a row, a team from Wayzata High School has taken first place in the Minnesota Regional High School Science Bowl.
The students – Matthew Chen, Emily Liu, Vikrant Mahajan, Aneesh Swaminathan and Andrew Yang – won over 28 other teams from 17 high schools. The teams competed to answer questions about science and math.
The virtual tournament, hosted Jan. 23 by the Minnesota Academy of Science, ran in a fast-paced, synchronous format, where team scores were compared to determine who advanced into the next stage of competition.
Wayzata’s two additional teams came in second and fourth place, with a team from Minnetonka High School taking third place.
The prize for first place is entry into the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Science Bowl, which is typically hosted in Washington, D.C. This year’s event will be hosted in a virtual format in April and May.
The virtual format created a new challenge for the young Science Bowl participants.
“The format shifted from a buzzer-based format ... to something more directly based on teamwork,” said Mahajan, who is the captain of the Wayzata High School Science Bowl Club. “Instead of it being head to head, it was just one team competing on Zoom and then based on your score from the round, you would advance or your tournament campaign would stop there.”
Liu, a junior, said she and her teammates spent a lot of time practicing using the online format, which she said was challenging in the beginning because it had a slightly slower pace than the traditional style of play.
“It’s still very fast-paced, but obviously when you’re not competing in real time against another team, that takes out a little bit of what I love about Science Bowl,” she said. “But it was still really fun playing in this new format and I definitely learned a lot.”
Amanda Laden, a Wayzata High science teacher and coach of the winning team, said the changes to accommodate the online format forced even more communication between team members during the competition, which helped students discover when to be confident in themselves and when to place their trust in another team member.
“They have been amazing this year in adapting and in terms of changing the way we run practices,” Laden said, adding that the team even hosted an online invitational tournament with eight other high schools. “They found other ways to engage with Science Bowl that kept them interested and having fun while still adapting to the format of being on Zoom. I’m incredibly proud of their progress.”
