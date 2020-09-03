Sage Hartman will serve as 3rd District representative
Sage Hartman, a freshman at Wayzata High School, was recently selected to serve on the Minnesota Youth Council as a representative for Minnesota’s Third Congressional District.
The Minnesota Youth Council is a collaboration of youth and adults working to empower and mobilize young people across the state to exercise their voices, opinions and ideas and take action on issues affecting youth.
In 2013, the Minnesota Legislature formally recognized the work of the council, passing into law the Minnesota Youth Council Committee Bill, which establishes the council as an official legislative committee, creating a system for youth to provide advice and recommendations to the legislature and the governor.
The council is made up of four students from each of Minnesota’s eight congressional districts and an additional four students who act as at-large representatives.
Hartman will bring to the role her passion for environmental awareness and pushing for action on climate change. She said she’ll also focus her time on the council toward racial equity and inclusion in education.
“I joined youth council because I want to make a difference within my school and Minnesota as a whole,” she said. “Ever since I heard about Minnesota Youth Council, I’ve wanted to join so I can give back to my community by using my voice to work towards change.”
Hartman is following in the footsteps of her older brother Cole, who graduated this year from Wayzata High School after serving four years on the Minnesota Youth Council.
“My older brother definitely inspired me to want to join the youth council,” Hartman said. “I’m really grateful that I was chosen.”
During the council’s first half of the year, representatives act as an advisory committee to the Minnesota Department of Education. They advise on youth issues in education and work with other statewide agencies like the Department of Health.
During the second half of the year, youth representatives work with the Minnesota State Legislature as an official committee of state government. Members communicate with elected officials, advocate for legislation and policy platforms that support equity and young people and host committee meetings to hear legislation directly from elected officials.
Hartman said she’s excited to talk with other students from around the state and work together toward change. The student said she’ll also work to encourage her Wayzata High classmates to use their voice to fight for causes they believe in.
“Use your voice and speak up on what you’re passionate about, whether it’s in class or just with your parents,” she said. “Have a conversation.”
