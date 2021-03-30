Virtual format didn’t slow down the young mathematicians
Wayzata High School took home a third consecutive state title after a successful day at the 2021 Minnesota State High School Mathematics League tournament.
The winning Wayzata team, coached by math teachers Bill Skerbitz and Lee Barnett, included senior Andrew Yang, junior Kevin Yang and sophomores Michelle Cao, Eric Chen, Matthew Chen, Leon Luo, Andrew Zhang and Emma Zheng.
Around 35 teams are invited each year to test their math skills against other students from around the state. This year’s state tournament, which was March 15, was the first to be hosted entirely online. Last year’s event was completed days before in-person events were canceled due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had the tournament on Monday and then school was closed that Friday,” Skerbitz recalled.
The virtual format made for an out-of-the-ordinary competition, the math coach said.
“It was definitely different, but the league did a good job of getting stuff set up for us,” Skerbitz said.
Instead of working out problems in-person with pencil and paper, students submitted their answers online. For the tournament, each student on a team of eight competed in two individual events. The students also worked as a team on six math problems.
The state tournament also featured an invitational event for the top 50 students, with the top 10 students moving forward to compete head-to-head in a math bowl.
Wayzata sophomore Matthew Chen turned in a standout performance at this year’s tournament, with a first-place finish in the top all-around individual category and second place in top tournament individuals honors, missing one of 22 questions.
Chen also had a perfect season score of 70 points, helping secure the school’s 14th consecutive regular-season scoring title.
“It’s pretty rare,” Skerbitz said of the student’s perfect season. “Each student answers eight questions every single meet, and to not miss any is pretty impressive.”
Chen, who has been a part of Wayzata’s math team since his freshman year, said his interest in math began in elementary school. By middle school, he was entering math events and quickly found the competitive element helpful in honing his math skills.
“I really like the competitive aspect. ... I grew up with a brother who’s like seven years older than me, so as a kid I naturally grew up competitive,” Chen said.
Wayzata also had 13 students qualify for the American Invitational Mathematics Examination, which is an honor reserved for the top 5% of all 300,000 students who take part in the American Mathematics Competition each year. The students are seniors Sarthak Bansal and Andrew Yang, juniors Ethan Hanold, Emily R. Liu and Kevin Yang and sophomores Michelle Cao, Anurag Challagundla, Eric Chen, Matthew Chen, Leon Luo, Nathan Wu, Andrew Zhang and Emma Zheng.
