This year’s competition returned to an in-person format
Wayzata High School took home a fourth consecutive state title after a successful outing last month at the 2022 Minnesota State High School Mathematics League tournament.
The winning Wayzata team, coached by math teachers Bill Skerbitz and Lee Barnett, is made up of students Michelle Cao, Eric Chen, Matthew Chen, Richard Lin, Leon Luo, Devang Sharma, Nitish Shirodkar, Kevin Yang, Andrew Zhang and Emma Zheng.
After earning their 15th consecutive regular-season scoring title, which is achieved by earning the highest combined score over the five regular-season meets, Wayzata High School earned another state math title March 14 at South St. Paul High School.
About 40 teams were invited to test their math skills against other students from around the state. This year’s tournament was held in person after last year’s competition was hosted entirely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The team events are a lot more fun and interesting when you can actually be there with people,” said junior Matthew Chen, who alongside Cao scored perfect individual events at the tournament to help secure the team’s victory.
Chen and Zhang had perfect season scores, a feat only accomplished by five students out of nearly 3,000 statewide.
There were also three almost-perfect scores on the Wayzata High team, with Eric Chen, Cao and Yang each only missing one question all season.
Coach Skerbitz said he and the team were excited to meet with other teams to compete in person again.
“It’s just easier for students, as a team, to bounce ideas back and forth off each other. ... The team component certainly is much more conducive to live action,” Skerbitz said.
The coach also noted that about 40 Wayzata High School students participated in the American Mathematics Competition exam this year, with 11 Wayzata students qualifying for the American Invitational Mathematics Examination. Those students were seniors Adhvaith Sridhar, Emily R. Liu, Kevin Yang, and juniors Michelle Cao, Anurag Challagundla, Eric Chen, Matthew Chen, Leon Luo, Nathan Wu, Andrew Zhang and Emma Zheng.
Of those students, three progressed to the USA Mathematics Olympiad level: Matthew Chen, Yang and Zhang. Only 650 students nationwide made it to the Olympiad, which is a two-day exam in which students are given 4.5 hours to solve three problems each day.
Skerbitz said Wayzata High also had several teams participate in mathematical modeling events this year. Mathematical modeling is a competition style in which students are given an open-ended problem and asked to do background research and incorporate real-world data to develop and justify a feasible mathematical solution to the problem, the coach said.
“One year they had to figure out for certain cities in the United States whether the city should do curbside pickup for recycling or should the population drop it off at a recycling center,” Skerbitz said. “They had to come up with some way to mathematically determine which of those was more feasible or cost-effective.”
In February, two Wayzata High teams competed in the Mathworks Math Modeling Challenge, with teammates Sam Buan, Raghav Maddula, Yang, Grace Bergeron, Tunger Hong progressing to the top 18% of the more than teams who participated nationwide.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.