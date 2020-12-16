Wayzata High graduate grows learning camp program with help from local students

Scholars to Schoolers program also benefits underserved students in India
A Wayzata High School graduate is utilizing the array of academic interests held by local students to grow a learning camp program called Scholars to Schoolers.
Aayush Gupta, now a freshman at the University of California, Berkeley, launched Scholars to Schoolers as a pilot program in the summer of 2019. The Wayzata High alumnus said he was inspired to get involved after learning about Vidya Gyan, a local nonprofit organization that aims to empower underserved youth in rural and suburban areas of India by improving education and health supports.
The mission of Vidya Gyan includes gathering donations for scholarships, teaching and learning materials, computer facilities, faculty development, mentoring of students, skills development, career counseling and building infrastructure like libraries and laboratories.
Gupta connected with Vijendra Agarwal, co-founder and president of Vidya Gyan, to learn how he could get involved and help advance the organization’s mission.
“I’m very passionate about STEM [science, technology, engineering and math] and I started thinking of ways that I could use some of my interests to help generate funds and awareness for their mission,” Gupta said.
The student began organizing camps in which high school-aged “scholars” would lead a group of young “schoolers” looking for educational experiences beyond the classroom.
“It’s basically a way for high schoolers to use their skills to teach a variety of topics,” Gupta said, noting that camps have included subjects such as math, biology, astronomy, public speaking, chess and entrepreneurship.
The payments to participate in the camps are then donated to help support the mission of Vidya Gyan, Gupta said.
“From our program, we’ve raised about $5,000, and those have all been invested in building three computer labs in India,” he said. “It’s been really cool.”
Agarwal said the new program has greatly benefited the mission of Vidya Gyan, which he helped create in 2014 after retiring as dean of the College of Science, Engineering and Technology at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
“I, myself, come from a small village in India, and as I was growing up I saw many families in the village who were not educated and they would depend on a person like my dad, who was well-educated. ... So, that became my focus, to go back to the villages in India where I was born and raised and try to improve the learning environment in those schools,” Agarwal said.
Now, with the help of Gupta and other young instructors, the mission of Vidya Gyan continues to expand in its purpose and reach.
“The educational situation that we have here in the United States, especially in our Plymouth bubble, is in contrast to a lot of other places,” Gupta said. “I think we take so many things for granted here, especially education.”
The Scholars to Schoolers program has offered learning camps to hundreds of students in grades 2-8 that led by a dozen Wayzata High School students, each deciding what topic to teach. Working professionals are also sometimes brought in to share insights about working in a particular field or industry.
Wayzata High School junior Pari Saxena has taught two camps on computer programming and on creative writing. The student said she got involved with the program in late 2019 and was part of the shift to online camps as the COVID-19 pandemic arrived earlier this year.
While the online format has its drawbacks, one bonus is that the program is able to have a wider reach, Saxena said, with camp students participating from states as far as New York and Florida.
“I just really love it,” Saxena said.
To learn more about Vidya Gyan and the Scholars to Schoolers program, visit vidya-gyan.org.
