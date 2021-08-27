Wayzata High School graduate Randy Johnson advanced to the rank of senior chief petty officer in the United States Navy during an Aug. 13 promotion ceremony onboard the Washington Navy Yard.

a226CO_NavalOfficer.jpg

Randy Johnson

As one of six chiefs in the United States Navy Band selected for advancement to senior chief, Johnson joins a list of just 2% of sailors that will reach the rank of E-8 throughout their career in a total force that exceeds 330,000 personnel.

“I couldn’t be more proud of those selected for promotion. These individuals represent the best our command has to offer and the future of the Navy Band looks bright with these folks moving into more senior leadership positions,” said Captain Kenneth Collins, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s premier band.

Keeping with tradition, family members ceremoniously removed the old collar insignia of their sailors, replacing them with their new rank devices in the socially-distanced and masked gathering.

Johnson joined the Navy Band in 2000 as a percussionist. After graduating from Wayzata High School, he went on to earn advanced degrees in percussion performance from Indiana University and the New England Conservatory of Music. He now serves as the section leader of the U.S. Navy Concert Band, while also leading the band’s music education outreach department. In addition to his military duties, Johnson has enjoyed a civilian performance career with various professional orchestras.

