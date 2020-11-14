Minnetonka, MN (55305)

Today

Cloudy with light rain developing this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening. Overcast overnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%.