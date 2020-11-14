Halloween might be over, but that doesn’t mean readers can’t enjoy a good ghost story.
Wayzata High School freshmen and childhood friends Roshini Rao and Mahati Rayadurgam of Plymouth are celebrating the release of their first book, “Mystery Mansion,” a mystery novel they started working on when they were in the third grade.
While the story has developed and changed over the years, the girls’ friendship and shared passion for reading and writing remained constant.
“When we started writing our book, it was just a fun project we wanted to start together,” said Rayadurgam. “But as we got older, we developed stronger passions for writing, and more of our time was spent towards writing “Mystery Mansion’.”
The book is the story of four young girls – Reyna, Vic, Amy, and Skyler – who became orphans when their families died in the same plane crash they survived. When they learn their guardian plans to send them to an orphanage, the girls decide to run away. They end up at Mystery Mansion where they must embark on a quest to defeat the person who laid a curse on the mansion, discovering their past along the way.
A lot of the inspiration for this book came from books they both enjoyed reading, such as Harry Potter and Percy Jackson.
“As we grew older, we both moved together, made new friends and went through new adventures together which also inspired us greatly,” said Rayadurgam.
This book is meant to be enjoyed by elementary and middle school readers, along with young aspiring writers.
“Avid readers who enjoy adventure, fantasy and spooky books would enjoy reading ‘Mystery Mansion,’ because of the exciting adventures the characters go through and meaningful moments of friendship they share,” Rao said.
The book is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
