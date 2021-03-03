Wayzata High School’s DECA team recently competed against students from neighboring high schools Orono, St. Louis Park, Hopkins. Chaska, Chanhassen, Eden Prairie and Southwest Christian Academy at the 2021 DECA district competition, which was online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Overall, 145 members qualified for the state competition. Students competed in events in marketing, finance, business and entrepreneurship. Of the 22 top test scores, 19 were awarded to Wayzata students, with Michelle Cao earning the highest test score.
“Congrats to all Wayzata DECA competitors this year. They did an excellent job navigating the online competition. I can’t wait to see how they all do at state,” said Advisor Paul Kimbler.
“I am thrilled that so many students excelled in district competition, especially considering all of the changes members had to make this year due to COVID-19,” said Elsa Maas, vice president of communications and public relations for the chapter.
The students will prepare for the state competition, which will be through March 9, with the top four qualifiers in each event moving on to the DECA International Competition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.