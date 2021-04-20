For a fifth consecutive year, Wayzata High School chess players took home the state team championship title.
Led by coach James Titus, who is also the advisor of the school’s chess club, the team came out on top at the 2021 Minnesota Scholastic Championship.
“It was a lot of work,” the coach said. “We needed to have a good team.”
In the championship section of the competition, Wayzata junior Ethan Li took third place, sophomore Sidarth Gazula took fourth, sophomore Nastassja Matus took seventh, junior Atharva Gorantiwar took eighth and sophomore Samarth Ram took 10th place.
In the U1200 section, junior David Xu took fifth place, senior Joshua Titus took seventh, junior Michael Luo took 10th, sophomore Chinmay Goyal took 13th and junior Achyuta Kandalam took 14th.
Gorantiwar, who was also part of the chess team’s state championship wins during his freshman and sophomore years, said it feels great to bring back another title for Wayzata High School.
“It was just really fun to play,” he said. “With the quarantine, most activities have been closed down so having a big tournament was great.”
One big change to this year’s tournament was the move to an online format. The 2020 tournament was in March just before the statewide COVID-19 lockdown.
Gorantiwar said the virtual competition went fairly smoothly, aided by the fact that most high school chess players he knows have been playing matches online for years.
“I’d say there is some psychology that’s missing though,” the student said. “There are some tactics that you can only use in person. You can watch other people’s games, showing up late might be something that you do on purpose. There’s a lot of stuff that goes on, so the online format definitely misses out on some of that.”
Gorantiwar said he learned the rules of chess at a young age from his dad but didn’t become an active player until joining his middle school’s chess club in eighth grade.
“That was really where I got interested in it, and I spent a lot of time learning over the summer,” he said. “From ninth grade on, I was fully active in the club, playing all the tournaments and even traveling for some of them.”
The student said he hopes to help keep the state championship streak alive at Wayzata High School by recruiting young players who are interested in playing competitively.
“It’s about passing down the torch,” he said. “We’re hoping to get the younger grades more involved. ... We just want to continue the legacy.”
