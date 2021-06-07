a210NW_CommencementCUT1.jpg

The 864 students in Wayzata High School’s Class of 2021 attend their June 4 commencement ceremony. The event returned to Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 ceremony to be hosted online with a diploma pickup at the school. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Senior speaker Prem Ganesan uses a selfie stick to take a photo after giving a speech to classmates during Wayzata High School’s Class of 2021 commencement ceremony at Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Students in Wayzata High School’s Class of 2021 wait for their name to be called to the stage to receive their diploma June 4 at Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Julia Gray, one of the senior speakers for the Class of 2021 commencement, talks to fellow graduating classmates about closing the chapter on their time at Wayzata High School. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Graduating seniors in Wayzata High School’s Class of 2021 line up to receive their diplomas during their June 4 commencement ceremony in Minneapolis. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Wayzata High School Principal Scott Gengler congratulates the graduating Class of 2021 during the school’s commencement ceremony June 4 at Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

