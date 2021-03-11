For 29-year-old Tess Hayes, writing has always been an outlet to express herself and let her soul do the talking. At the same time, she sought others’ writings to bring her comfort and hope through her struggles in life.
Now, the 2010 Wayzata High School graduate has published a book, “May You Shine: Letters to the Hurting, Healing, and Growing Heart” in hopes that her thoughts and experiences will help others and remind them that they are capable and loved.
“Everything that is written in this book I have at one point or another needed to hear myself,” Hayes said. “And one thing I’ve learned in life is that if you are needing to hear something, chances are somebody else has to hear that as well.”
She wrote the book to help others feel like they have a friend sitting right next to them, listening to them and remaining alongside them in their journey.
“My words are my way of hugging the world and reaching as many people as possible. I hope this book fosters compassion and connection, and reminds people they are seen, they are enough, they are loved,” Hayes said.
The newly published author shared some of the “peaks and valleys” in her life and how she spent a majority of her 20s in self-discovery and overcoming hardships.
“I was trying to figure out who I was and what I wanted from my life,” Hayes said. “I spent nearly seven years in emotionally abusive relationships. I experienced a heart-wrenching breakup and got lost along the way as I tried to navigate my single self.”
She was sucked into a party lifestyle, turning to alcohol and drugs as an escape.
“I surrounded myself with the wrong group of people,” she said. “I developed a very unhealthy relationship with alcohol. I was stuck in a career that wasn’t fulfilling.”
Hayes graduated with a degree in accounting but has since left that field to pursue a career more closely aligned with her passion for serving others. Now, she works at Be The Match, a nonprofit focused on providing bone marrow and stem cell transplants to patients with blood diseases.
Despite the challenges she has overcome, Hayes said she is grateful for going through every single one of them.
“I can now smile with immense appreciation as I look at the healthy relationship I’m in with my boyfriend, and the soul-nourishing friends I’ve hand-selected in my life, and the 15-plus months of sobriety I have, and the 180-degree career change I recently made, and everything in my life that is infinitely more in alignment with the woman I wanted to become for so long,” she said. “While my past can sometimes haunt me, making me wish I went about my life differently, it also elevates me because I know that I can’t be thankful for where I am now if I’m not thankful for the road that got me here.”
Her hope is for readers to know they are not alone in their pain and struggles, and can find healing through her words and experiences.
“When life is hard, we so often struggle to find the strength, the support, the motivation to keep going,” Hayes said. “I hope to be able to show people both with my story and with my words that it is OK to hurt, that you will heal someday, and ultimately you will grow from everything you’re going through. That is the beautiful cycle of life.”
That is also why she purposefully subtitled the book, “Love Letters to the Hurting, Healing, and Growing Heart.”
“When we share our hearts and our lives with others, it creates connection and comfort,” she said. “It makes us breathe a sigh of relief knowing that someone understands us. And that is exactly what I hope for this book to do – for it to help every single person, regardless of where they’re at in their life, to feel seen, to feel worthy, and to feel loved.”
Though Hayes admits she still struggles with things in her life and trying to figure out her own purpose, “I do know that I have a unique light within me that I am meant to share with the world, and I want others to recognize and embrace that same light within themselves, so that they too may shine brightly in their lives.”
“May You Shine” is now available for online purchase at Amazon, Barnes & Nobles, Target and other major retailers. Get more information at tesshayes.com or follow her on Instagram: @tess_hayes.
