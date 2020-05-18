Wayzata Education Fund awards grants for teachers’ projects

The Wayzata Education Fund has named the latest recipients of its annual “From Excellent to Exceptional” grants.
The 12 grants – funded by donations from families, businesses and district staff – total more than $46,000 and are for projects that will be implemented in the 2020-2021 school year.
The grants from the all-volunteer nonprofit organization are meant to support innovation in a wide range of subjects for students at every school in the district.
“This year we again had a great selection of innovative, curricular grant applications from the district’s teachers and staff,” said Adam Hannemann, chairperson for the fund. “We are funding a wide range of projects that support reading, technology, art, language and special education.”
Since its inception in 2003, the fund has distributed grants totaling more than $350,000 and is the only organization that raises private funds meant to support innovative teaching for the school district. The funding is intended for projects above and beyond those typically funded by Wayzata district and school budgets and other resources.
Among the grant recipients this year was Wayzata High School art teacher Emma Carroll. She’ll use the funds to purchase a decal printer that will allow for collaboration between ceramics and graphic design.
“I went to graduate school in Germany and we were always really encouraged to work in an interdisciplinary way so that not everybody is in their corner doing their own thing,” Carroll said.
The teacher said the new machine will print decals designed by students that can then be applied to clay objects like tiles before being fired in an oven.
“The idea is to create a little excitement around the graphic track and also provide an awesome opportunity for the ceramics program to bring in some technology,” Carroll said.
The teacher said she’s excited to order the new decal printer and plans to have it set up and ready for use in the fall.
“A grant like this offers our students an extraordinary opportunity,” Carroll said. “My passion lies in trying to give our students as many tools in their toolbox before they walk out of our doors.”
Other teachers’ projects that are receiving grants include:
• Paws on Books, a book lending program through which each outgoing second-grader will receive six books to bring home for the summer to reduce the summer reading slide at Greenwood Elementary. Applicant: Ginny Adams
• Upgraded polar heart rate monitors for middle school students during physical education at West Middle School. Applicant: Michael Brindise
• 3D printers for fourth-grade students and beyond meant to refine their creativity and engineering skills at North Woods Elementary. Applicant: Lisa Carlson
• CoSpaces that allow students to create virtual reality spaces with merge cubes for sixth-grade students at all middle schools. Applicants: Steve Newman and Robyn Chrast
• Sun lamps in autism spectrum disorder classrooms to combat seasonal affective disorder for students at Wayzata High School. Applicants: Renee Heiland and Nicole Delorme
• Google Expeditions virtual reality equipment and content that allows for global virtual field trips and the creation of virtual tours for students at North Woods and Sunset Hill elementary schools. Grant applicant: Kareena Kraemer
• A coffee cart program for special education students to learn social, math, reading and employment skills by selling coffee at West Middle School. Applicant: Lindsay Nyhof
• A 3D printer for use in Wayzata High School robotics and manufacturing classes. Applicant: Ken Pashina
• A digital table saw readout for wood and metal manufacturing classes within tech education at Wayzata High School. Applicant: Kyle Swenson
• A mobile Spanish library that gives students access to a variety of literature in Spanish at Wayzata High School. Applicant: Alyssa Warne
• iPads for special education students at Gleason Lake Elementary. Applicant: Allison Westplate
To learn more about the Wayzata Education Fund, visit wayzataedfund.org.
